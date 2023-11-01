First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2023 Financial Results and Surpasses 500 System-Wide Restaurants

Same-restaurant sales growth of 4.8% and total revenue growth of 17.3%

Income from operations margin of 3.6% and Restaurant level operating profit margin of 18.7%

Net income of $5.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $21.6 million

13 system-wide restaurants opened across 10 states

Raising 2023 same-restaurant sales growth, total revenue growth and Adjusted EBITDA guidance

BRADENTON, Fla., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWRG) ("First Watch" or the "Company"), the leading Daytime Dining concept serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, today reported financial results for the thirteen weeks ended September 24, 2023 ("Q3 2023") and updates its fiscal year 2023 guidance.

"First Watch delivered impressive Q3 revenue and earnings results," said Chris Tomasso, First Watch CEO and President. "We grew share while delivering total revenue growth of 17.3%, same-restaurant sales growth of 4.8% and Adjusted EBITDA growth of more than 25.0%. The ability of our teams to consistently execute at a high level, coupled with our strong brand positioning, underpins my confidence in our potential to quadruple our restaurant count and successfully navigate within virtually any economic environment."

Highlights for Q3 2023 compared to Q3 2022*:

Total revenues increased 17.3% to $219.2 million in Q3 2023 from $186.9 million in Q3 2022

System-wide sales increased 14.9% to $270.3 million in Q3 2023 from $235.2 million in Q3 2022

Same-restaurant sales growth of 4.8% (+38.8% relative to the third quarter of 2019**)

Same-restaurant traffic decline of 1.9% (+6.5% relative to the third quarter of 2019**)

Income from operations margin increased to 3.6% during Q3 2023 from 1.4% in Q3 2022

Restaurant level operating profit margin*** increased to 18.7% in Q3 2023 from 17.3% in Q3 2022

Net income increased to $5.4 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, in Q3 2023 from $46.0 thousand in Q3 2022

Adjusted EBITDA*** increased to $21.6 million in Q3 2023 from $17.0 million in Q3 2022

Opened 13 system-wide restaurants (10 company-owned and 3 franchise-owned) across 10 states and acquired 11 operating franchise-owned restaurants, resulting in a total of 505 system-wide restaurants (402 company-owned and 103 franchise-owned) across 29 states



* Thirteen weeks ended September 25, 2022 ("Q3 2022")

** Comparison to the thirteen weeks ended September 29, 2019 ("Q3 2019") is presented for enhanced comparability due to the economic impact of COVID-19.

*** See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliations" below

For additional financial information related to the thirteen weeks ended September 24, 2023, refer to the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 1, 2023, which can be accessed at https://investors.firstwatch.com in the Financials & Filings section.

Outlook Fiscal Year 2023

The Company updates its guidance for the 53-week fiscal year ended December 31, 2023:

Same-restaurant sales growth in the range of 7.0% to 8.0% with generally flat same-restaurant traffic growth

Total revenue growth in the range of 20.0% to 21.0% (1)

Adjusted EBITDA* in the range of $91.0 million to $92.0 million (1)

Blended tax rate in the range of 26.0% to 28.0%

Total of 49-52 new system-wide restaurants, net of 1 company-owned restaurant closure (37 to 39 new company-owned restaurants and 13 to 14 new franchise-owned restaurants)

Capital expenditures in the range of $85.0 million to $90.0 million invested primarily in new restaurant projects and planned remodels(2)

(1) Includes approximately 2.5% in total revenue growth and approximately $3.0 million in Adjusted EBITDA associated with 17 completed and 6 pending franchise-owned restaurant acquisitions

(2) Does not include the capital outlays associated with the acquisition of franchise-owned restaurants

* We have not reconciled guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to the corresponding GAAP financial measure because we do not provide guidance for the various reconciling items. We are unable to provide guidance for these reconciling items because we cannot determine their probable significance, as certain items are outside of our control and cannot be reasonably predicted due to the fact that these items could vary significantly from period to period. Accordingly, a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP financial measure is not available without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call and Webcast

Chris Tomasso, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Mel Hope, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these financial results for Q3 2023 on November 1, 2023 at 8:00 AM ET.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call via any one of three options:

Dial 412-317-5208, which will be answered by an operator

Pre-register by entering your information at this Call me link and entering the following Call me passcode to receive a direct call for instant access to the event: 7191517

Join the webcast at https://investors.firstwatch.com/news-and-events/events



The webcast will be archived shortly after the call has concluded.

Definitions

The following definitions apply to these terms as used in this release:

System-wide restaurants: the total number of restaurants, including all company-owned and franchise- owned restaurants.

System-wide sales: consists of restaurant sales from our company-owned restaurants and franchise-owned restaurants. We do not recognize the restaurant sales from our franchise-owned restaurants as revenue.

Same-restaurant sales growth: the percentage change in year-over-year restaurant sales (excluding gift card breakage) for the comparable restaurant base, which is defined as the number of company-owned First Watch branded restaurants open for 18 months or longer as of the beginning of the fiscal year ("Comparable Restaurant Base"). For the thirteen weeks ended September 24, 2023 and September 25, 2022, there were 327 restaurants and 303 restaurants, respectively, in our Comparable Restaurant Base.

Same-restaurant traffic growth: the percentage change in traffic counts as compared to the same period in the prior year using the Comparable Restaurant Base. For the thirteen weeks ended September 24, 2023 and September 25, 2022, there were 327 restaurants and 303 restaurants, respectively, in our Comparable Restaurant Base.

Adjusted EBITDA: a non-GAAP measure, is defined as net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, interest expense, income taxes and items that the Company does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA margin: a non-GAAP measure, is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues.

Restaurant level operating profit: a non-GAAP measure, is defined as restaurant sales, less restaurant operating expenses, which include food and beverage costs, labor and other related expenses, other restaurant operating expenses, pre-opening expenses and occupancy expenses. In addition, Restaurant level operating profit excludes corporate-level expenses and items that are not considered in the Company's evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance.

Restaurant level operating profit margin: a non-GAAP measure, is defined as Restaurant level operating profit as a percentage of restaurant sales.

About First Watch

First Watch is an award-winning Daytime Dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. A recipient of hundreds of local "Best Breakfast" and "Best Brunch" accolades, First Watch's chef-driven menu includes elevated executions of classic favorites along with specialties such as the Quinoa Power Bowl®, Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos, Avocado Toast, Chickichanga, Morning Meditation (juiced in-house daily), Spiked Lavender Lemonade and its signature Million Dollar Bacon. In 2023, First Watch was recognized as the top restaurant brand in Yelp's inaugural list of the top 50 most-loved brands in the U.S. In 2023 and 2022, First Watch was named a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace® in Newsweek by the Best Practice Institute. In 2022, First Watch was awarded a sought-after MenuMasters honor by Nation's Restaurant News for its seasonal Braised Short Rib Omelet and recognized with ADP's coveted Culture at Work Award. There are more than 500 First Watch restaurants in 29 states, and the restaurant concept is majority owned by Advent International, one of the world's largest private-equity firms. For more information, visit www.firstwatch.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from the statements made herein. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss our current expectations and projections relating to our financial position, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to any historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "intend," "outlook," "potential," "project," "projection," "plan," "seek," "may," "could," "would," "will," "should," "can," "can have," "likely," the negatives thereof and other similar expressions. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made in this press release in the context of the risks and uncertainties disclosed herein, in our Annual Report on Form 10-K as of and for the year ended December 25, 2022, including under Part I. Item 1A. "Risk Factors" and Part II. Item 7. "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investors Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.firstwatch.com/financial-information/sec-filings. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the following: uncertainty regarding ongoing hostility between Russia and Ukraine, renewed conflict in the Middle East and the related impact on macroeconomic conditions, including inflation, as a result of such conflict or other related events; our vulnerability to changes in economic conditions and consumer preferences; our inability to successfully open new restaurants or establish new markets; our inability to effectively manage our growth; adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic or other infectious diseases; potential negative impacts on sales at our and our franchisees' restaurants as a result of our opening new restaurants; a decline in visitors to any of the retail centers, lifestyle centers, or entertainment centers where our restaurants are located; lower than expected same-restaurant sales growth; unsuccessful marketing programs and limited time new offerings; changes in the cost of food; unprofitability or closure of new restaurants or lower than previously experienced performance in existing restaurants; our inability to compete effectively for customers; unsuccessful financial performance of our franchisees; our limited control over our franchisees' operations; our inability to maintain good relationships with our franchisees; conflicts of interest with our franchisees; the geographic concentration of our system-wide restaurant base in the southeast portion of the United States; damage to our reputation and negative publicity; our inability or failure to recognize, respond to and effectively manage the accelerated impact of social media; our limited number of suppliers and distributors for several of our frequently used ingredients and shortages or disruptions in the supply or delivery of such ingredients; information technology system failures or breaches of our network security; our failure to comply with federal and state laws and regulations relating to privacy, data protection, advertising and consumer protection, or the expansion of current or the enactment of new laws or regulations relating to privacy, data protection, advertising and consumer protection; our potential liability with our gift cards under the property laws of some states; our failure to enforce and maintain our trademarks and protect our other intellectual property; litigation with respect to intellectual property assets; our dependence on our executive officers and certain other key employees; our inability to identify, hire, train and retain qualified individuals for our workforce; our failure to obtain or to properly verify the employment eligibility of our employees; our failure to maintain our corporate culture as we grow; unionization activities among our employees; employment and labor law proceedings; labor shortages or increased labor costs or health care costs; risks associated with leasing property subject to long-term and non-cancelable leases; risks related to our sale of alcoholic beverages; costly and complex compliance with federal, state and local laws; changes in accounting principles applicable to us; our vulnerability to natural disasters, unusual weather conditions, pandemic outbreaks, political events, war and terrorism; our inability to secure additional capital to support business growth; our level of indebtedness; failure to comply with covenants under our credit facility; and the interests of our majority stockholder may differ from those of public stockholders.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof and are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. All information presented herein is based on our fiscal calendar. Unless otherwise stated, references to particular years, quarters, months or periods refer to our fiscal years and the associated quarters, months and periods of those fiscal years.

Investor Relations Contact

Steven L. Marotta

941-500-1918

investors@firstwatch.com

Media Relations Contact

FirstWatch@icrinc.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

To supplement the consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), we use the following non-GAAP measures, which present operating results on an adjusted basis: (i) Adjusted EBITDA, (ii) Adjusted EBITDA margin, (iii) Restaurant level operating profit and (iv) Restaurant level operating profit margin. Our presentation of these non-GAAP measures includes isolating the effects of some items that are either nonrecurring in nature or vary from period to period without any correlation to our ongoing core operating performance. These supplemental measures of performance are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional visibility into our operations, facilitate analysis and comparisons of our ongoing business operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of our ongoing operating performance, help to identify operational trends and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in our financial and operational decision making. Our non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies and have important limitations as analytical tools. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP as they may not provide a complete understanding of our performance. These non-GAAP measures should be reviewed in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin (i) as factors in evaluating management's performance when determining incentive compensation, (ii) to evaluate the Company's operating results and the effectiveness of our business strategies and (iii) internally as benchmarks to compare the Company's performance to that of its competitors.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliations

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin - The following table reconciles Net income and Net income margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measures to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin for the periods indicated:

THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED THIRTY-NINE WEEKS ENDED (dollars in thousands) SEPTEMBER

24, 2023 SEPTEMBER

25, 2022 SEPTEMBER

24, 2023 SEPTEMBER

25, 2022 Net income $ 5,418 $ 46 $ 22,737 $ 7,393 Depreciation and amortization 10,434 8,679 28,992 25,302 Interest expense 1,848 1,362 5,792 3,494 Income taxes 1,243 1,329 7,833 4,942 EBITDA 18,943 11,416 65,354 41,131 Stock-based compensation(1) 1,764 2,719 5,386 7,821 Transaction expenses, net(2) 546 1,419 2,543 1,976 Strategic transition costs(3) 168 780 681 1,951 Delaware Voluntary Disclosure Agreement Program(4) 44 - 456 - Insurance proceeds in connection with natural disasters, net(5) (326 ) - (621 ) - Impairments and loss on disposal of assets(6) 185 338 618 572 Recruiting and relocation costs(7) 305 351 415 570 Severance costs(8) - - 26 155 Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,629 $ 17,023 $ 74,858 $ 54,176 Total revenues $ 219,212 $ 186,852 $ 646,918 $ 544,417 Net income margin 2.5 % - % 3.5 % 1.4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.9 % 9.1 % 11.6 % 10.0 % Additional information Deferred rent expense(9) $ 661 $ 680 $ 1,575 $ 1,911

___________________________

(1) Represents non-cash, stock-based compensation expense which is recorded within General and administrative expenses on the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income.

(2) Represents costs incurred in connection with the secondary offerings by Advent International Corporation and the acquisition of certain franchise-owned restaurants.

(3) Represents costs related to process improvements and strategic initiatives. These costs are recorded within General and administrative expenses on the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income.

(4) Represents professional service costs incurred in connection with the Delaware Voluntary Disclosure Agreement Program related to unclaimed or abandoned property. These costs are recorded in General and administrative expenses on the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income.

(5) Represents insurance recoveries, net of costs incurred, in connection with Hurricane Ian, which were recorded in Other income, net on the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income.

(6) Represents costs related to the disposal of assets due to retirements, replacements or certain restaurant closures. There were no impairments recognized during the periods presented.

(7) Represents costs incurred for hiring qualified individuals. These costs are recorded within General and administrative expenses on the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income.

(8) Severance costs are recorded in General and administrative expenses on the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income.

(9) Represents the non-cash portion of straight-line rent expense recorded within both Occupancy expenses and General and administrative expenses on the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income.

Restaurant level operating profit and Restaurant level operating profit margin

Restaurant level operating profit and Restaurant level operating profit margin are not indicative of our overall results, and because they exclude corporate-level expenses, do not accrue directly to the benefit of our stockholders. We will continue to incur such expenses in the future. Restaurant level operating profit and Restaurant level operating profit margin are important measures we use to evaluate the performance and profitability of each operating restaurant, individually and in the aggregate and to make decisions regarding future spending and other operational decisions. We believe that Restaurant level operating profit and Restaurant level operating profit margin provide useful information about our operating results, identify operational trends and allow for transparency with respect to key metrics used by us in our financial and operational decision-making.

The following tables reconcile Income from operations and Income from operations margin, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, to Restaurant level operating profit and Restaurant level operating profit margin for the periods indicated:

THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED THIRTY-NINE WEEKS ENDED (dollars in thousands) SEPTEMBER

24, 2023 SEPTEMBER

25, 2022 SEPTEMBER

24, 2023 SEPTEMBER

25, 2022 Income from operations $ 7,738 $ 2,621 $ 34,412 $ 15,434 Less: Franchise revenues (3,717 ) (2,874 ) (10,868 ) (8,088 ) Add: General and administrative expenses 25,179 21,689 73,168 63,194 Depreciation and amortization 10,434 8,679 28,992 25,302 Transaction expenses, net(1) 546 1,419 2,543 1,976 Impairments and loss on disposal of assets(2) 185 338 618 572 Restaurant level operating profit $ 40,365 $ 31,872 $ 128,865 $ 98,390 Restaurant sales $ 215,495 $ 183,978 $ 636,050 $ 536,329 Income from operations margin 3.6 % 1.4 % 5.4 % 2.9 % Restaurant level operating profit margin 18.7 % 17.3 % 20.3 % 18.3 % Additional information Deferred rent expense(3) $ 611 $ 631 $ 1,425 $ 1,762

____________________________

(1) Represents costs incurred in connection with the secondary offerings by Advent International Corporation and the acquisition of certain franchise-owned restaurants.

(2) Represents costs related to the disposal of assets due to retirements, replacements or certain restaurant closures. There were no impairments recognized during the periods presented.

(3) Represents the non-cash portion of straight-line rent expense recorded within Occupancy expenses on the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income.





FIRST WATCH RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)

(Unaudited) THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED THIRTY-NINE WEEKS ENDED SEPTEMBER

24, 2023 SEPTEMBER

25, 2022 SEPTEMBER

24, 2023 SEPTEMBER

25, 2022 Revenues: Restaurant sales $ 215,495 $ 183,978 $ 636,050 $ 536,329 Franchise revenues 3,717 2,874 10,868 8,088 Total revenues 219,212 186,852 646,918 544,417 Operating costs and expenses: Restaurant operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below): Food and beverage costs 48,709 44,578 143,028 129,200 Labor and other related expenses 73,137 61,262 212,312 175,091 Other restaurant operating expenses 33,694 29,685 97,572 85,761 Occupancy expenses 17,555 15,091 49,950 44,318 Pre-opening expenses 2,035 1,490 4,323 3,569 General and administrative expenses 25,179 21,689 73,168 63,194 Depreciation and amortization 10,434 8,679 28,992 25,302 Impairments and loss on disposal of assets 185 338 618 572 Transaction expenses, net 546 1,419 2,543 1,976 Total operating costs and expenses 211,474 184,231 612,506 528,983 Income from operations 7,738 2,621 34,412 15,434 Interest expense (1,848 ) (1,362 ) (5,792 ) (3,494 ) Other income, net 771 116 1,950 395 Income before income taxes 6,661 1,375 30,570 12,335 Income tax expense (1,243 ) (1,329 ) (7,833 ) (4,942 ) Net income $ 5,418 $ 46 $ 22,737 $ 7,393 Net income $ 5,418 $ 46 $ 22,737 $ 7,393 Other comprehensive income Unrealized gain on derivatives 1,257 - 1,097 - Income tax related to other comprehensive income (272 ) - (272 ) - Other comprehensive income, net of tax 985 - 825 - Comprehensive income $ 6,403 $ 46 $ 23,562 $ 7,393 Net income per common share - basic $ 0.09 $ - $ 0.38 $ 0.13 Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.09 $ - $ 0.37 $ 0.12 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 59,646,027 59,089,831 59,424,989 59,065,423 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 61,562,524 60,464,062 61,016,105 60,088,622

Same-Restaurant Sales Growth and Same-Restaurant Traffic Growth (Decline)