

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings totaled $416.7 million, or $6.72 per share. This compares with $295.3 million, or $4.73 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% to $1.99 billion from $1.81 billion last year.



Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $416.7 Mln. vs. $295.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $6.72 vs. $4.73 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.99 Bln vs. $1.81 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $6,735 - $6,855 Mln



