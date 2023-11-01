

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. ADP private payrolls data for October is scheduled for release at 8:15 am ET Wednesday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the currency held steady against the franc and the yen, it rose against the euro and the pound.



The greenback was worth 1.0541 against the euro, 151.20 against the yen, 0.9089 against the franc and 1.2129 against the pound at 8:10 am ET.



