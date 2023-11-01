Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2023) - Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) (OTCQB: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) (formerly, Caravan Energy Corporation) ("Neotech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its OTC ticker symbol has changed to "NTMFF".

About Neotech Metals Corp.

The Company is a mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, BC and holds options over the EBB Nickel-Cobalt Property and owns 33 rare earth mineral claims, all of which are located in British Columbia, Canada.

Contact information

For More Information please contact:

Reagan Glazier, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: reagan@neotechmetals.com

Telephone: (403) 815-6663

