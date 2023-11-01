Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.: The Solar Show KSA 2023: Sungrow Announces its Avant-Garde Renewable Energy Solutions to Support for Saudi's Vision 2030

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system supplier, introduced its state-of-the-art solar-plus-storage energy solutions covering utility-scale, C&I and residential scenarios during the Solar Show KSA 2023. The solutions incorporate cutting-edge technologies in the industry, aiming to accelerate Saudi Arabia's transition from traditional energy to clean power and increase renewable energy proportion.

Clean power is a crucial link for Saudi Arabia to move toward carbon neutrality, enhancing its strategic independence and international competitiveness. Saudi Arabia aims to have a 50% share of its electricity generated from renewable resources by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. The display of Sungrow's latest full-scenario renewable energy solutions will firmly inject strong impetus into Saudi Arabia's energy structure optimization and 2030 vision.

PowerTitan2.0 embarks on a new era in utility-scale energy storage

In addition to the SG320HX string inverter and the innovative "1+X" modular inverter shown during the expo towards utility-scale power plants, Sungrow introduced its new generation of PowerTitan energy storage system, PowerTitan2.0. It revolutionizes energy storage and utilization methods, making clean energy storage smarter, more efficient and safer.

PowerTitan2.0 is a superior energy storage system integrates power electronics, electrochemistry and power grid support technologies. In a 20-ft container, the batteries house 5MWh and 2.5MW PCS, which makes energy storage more efficient and safer. Impressively, the PowerTitan ESS global orders has exceeded 13GWh so far.

Premium C&I and residential clean energy solutions for small-scale solar development

Saudi Arabia is vigorously promoting local industrialization, and green industry development in the future will attract attention. Sunrow introduced its top-of-the-line solar-plus-storage solutions, including string inverters SG25-50CX-P2, SG125CX-P2, and energy storage system PowerStack, allowing industrial and commercial owners to effectively use roof space, produce green and environmentally friendly products and benefit from solar electricity.

For the rising residential solar sector, Sungrow offers a solar solution of SG10RT and an integrated solar-plus-storage solution of SH10T with SBH batteries, which are suitable for different families.

Furthermore, to improve small-scale clean energy efficiency and make operation and maintenance easier, Sungrow showcased the SP600S power optimizer and smart energy management platform iSolarCloud. It is worth noting that the SP600S is designed to increase generating capacity, boost rooftop installation capacity, and improve PV system safety, while enhancing installation and O&M efficiency.

Thompson Meng, Vice President of Sungrow PV&Storage BG, shared his opinion about clean energy development in KSA, "KSA has huge potential to develop clean energy. Sungrow has penetrated deeply into the Middle East market and won over 60% market share in MENA. We have worked with partners to deliver multiple benchmark projects for the KSA, such as supplying 2.2 GW PV inverters and 600 MWh ESS Solutions for the Neom New City Green Hydrogen Project, SAAD SOLAR 300MW project, and a number of C&I solar power plants. We also actively establish partnerships with local distributors to seek win-win development and fuel the energy transition."

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over?405?GW installed worldwide as of?June?2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 26-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide.?For more information about Sungrow, visit www.sungrowpower.com.

