Vertiqal Studios Welcomes Tyler Wells as New Chief Operating Officer

Pioneer of the Creator Economy to Spearhead Operational Transformation & Global Expansion

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / Vertiqal Studios Corp. (TSX:VRTS)(OTCQB:GAMGF)(FRA:P93) (the "Company" or "Vertiqal") - Vertiqal Studios Corp. is excited to announce the appointment of Tyler Wells as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective November 1, 2023.

Tyler brings over a decade of experience in the Creator Economy, having co-founded one of the first-ever Creator Economy companies in 2013. Throughout his career, Tyler has served as a pioneer of the Creator Economy, helping shape its direction and growth through the various companies and creators he's worked with in addition to direct partnerships with the social platforms where he helped develop features, technologies, and policies. His extensive background includes building and successfully exiting creator-focused organizations with a primary focus on advertising, marketing, media, operational scale, and technology.

Tyler is eager to rejoin forces with Max Desmarais, Vertiqal Studios' President, after having previously co-founded ScaleLab - the world's largest independent YouTube Multi-channel Network - where Max served as President and Tyler as Chief Operating Officer. Max and Tyler are Creator Economy and digital media advertising veterans, with a proven track record of success, having realized a lucrative eight-figure exit of ScaleLab in 2019.

Tyler has worked directly with the world's most prominent influencers and developed revolutionary digital media and influencer marketing strategies for numerous Fortune 500 companies. Throughout his career, he has generated hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue, represented hundreds of thousands of creators, and most recently led Strategy, Initiatives, and Global Expansion for a $500 million creator media and technology company.

Tyler's appointment at Vertiqal Studios marks a significant milestone in the company's growth and expansion. With irreplaceable experience, he will play a pivotal role in shaping long-term strategy, scaling operations, driving long-term million-dollar partnerships, and leading global expansion efforts.

As Vertiqal Studios expands its offering, reach, and global footprint, Tyler will assist in making Vertiqal Studios the world's premier destination for full-funnel digital strategy, creative production, and global distribution. Through its strategic acquisitions and joint ventures, Vertiqal Studios is on track to become the largest O&O network of tentpole properties on social, providing a TV Network-like business model offering advertisers the opportunity to guarantee scaled media reach and performance in an upfront model with which they're familiar.

"Tyler has been part of the creator economy since YouTube first began the MCN (multi-channel network) community. Having scaled and exited his first endeavor as a partner alongside our President, Max Desmarais, Tyler brings a unique skillset making him a perfect conductor as we scale into the US through platform, agency, and brand relationships." said Jon Dwyer, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Vertiqal Studios.

Vertiqal Studios is also delighted to announce the promotion of Gopal Patel to the position of Senior Vice President, Revenue Operations. Gopal has demonstrated exceptional dedication and expertise in his previous role within the company, and this promotion reflects Vertiqal Studios' confidence in his ability to drive significant revenue growth and operational excellence. The company looks forward to witnessing his continued contributions to Vertiqal Studios' success.

Lastly, Vertiqal Studios Corp. would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to Mike Cotton, the outgoing Chief Operating Officer, for his dedicated service and significant contributions to the company. Mike's unwavering commitment and leadership have played a vital role in shaping Vertiqal Studios into the innovative force it is today. We thank Mike for his hard work and wish him continued success in all his future endeavors.

Vertiqal Studios Corp. is an owned-and-operated digital-channel network and video-production studio. Specializing in the creation of viral videos, Vertiqal produces and distributes 100+ videos daily across 66 owned-and-operated channels, utilizing TV economics to monetize TikTok and Instagram, and revenue-share with OTT platforms such as Snapchat. Vertiqal's strategic focus is producing high-performing organic (not paid) video across our channels in order to continue building our audience of over 43 million followers and subscribers, who generate over 2 billion monthly video views. With a growing owned-and-operated network, Vertiqal cultivates scalable marketing concepts with brands, agencies, and creators, to build full production + distribution brand campaigns for the largest brands in North America, the UK, and Australia on TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram.

With advanced user data analytics, Vertiqal provides its audience with content relevant to the Gen Z and Millennial respective communities. Vertiqal owns the largest gaming media inventory on TikTok and monetizes across its Snapchat Discover channels in partnership with Snapchat.

