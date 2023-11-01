Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Ist das der Jackpot?! Discovery Lithium entdeckt riesigen Pegmatit
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.11.2023 | 14:06
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SteelCloud Delivers Cyber Compliance Software to a NATO Ministry of Defense

Automating Continuous STIG Compliance with ConfigOS

ASHBURN, Va., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SteelCloud LLC, a leading STIG and CIS compliance automation software developer, announced today that a NATO Ministry of Defense has licensed its ConfigOS STIG compliance automation software. This is the first expansion of the implementation of ConfigOS into a European defense organization.


"The STIGs are the gold standard for cyber hygiene in military computer infrastructures," said Brian Hajost, SteelCloud Chief Operating Officer. "We are seeing an increase interest across all industries in the adoption of standards-based cyber controls. We are excited to see utilization of our software by this important NATO customer," he added.

STIGs (Security Technical Implementation Guides), published by the DoD's Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), are the system-level cyber control foundation for security computer infrastructures. The ConfigOS compliance software suite will address hardening and continuous compliance for both Windows and Linux-based computer assets. The European implementation will begin before the end of this year.

About SteelCloud

SteelCloud develops STIG and CIS compliance software for government and commercial customers. Our products automate policy and security remediation by reducing the complexity, effort, and expense of meeting government security mandates. SteelCloud has delivered security policy-compliant solutions to enterprises worldwide, simplifying implementation and ongoing security and compliance support. SteelCloud products are easy to license through our GSA Schedule 70 contract. SteelCloud can be reached at (703) 674-5500 or info@steelcloud.com. Additional information is available at www.steelcloud.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2061839/SteelCloud_LLC__Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/steelcloud-delivers-cyber-compliance-software-to-a-nato-ministry-of-defense-301974177.html

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.