TAG Security Annual's 2023 Q4 Edition Unveils Insightful Articles and Interviews: Cyber and the Board

Available for Free Download

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / TAG, the esteemed next-generation research and advisory firm, proudly announces the release of the TAG Security Annual's 2023 Q4 Edition. This much-anticipated edition showcases selected articles from TAG's recently published book "Guiding Cybersecurity from the Boardroom."

The 2023 Q4 edition features a collection of thought-provoking articles designed to empower leaders in navigating the complex realm of cybersecurity from the board level. Among the featured articles are:

"From Cyber Crisis to Sustained Reputation Management: Leading Communications from the Boardroom"

"What Should a Board Understand About AI?"

"A Strong Management-Board Partnership Is Critical for a Company's Cybersecurity"

"What I Needed to Know About Cybersecurity as a CEO and Later as a Board Member"

"The Imperative for Corporate Boards to Prioritize Identity Management"

"What Boards Need to Know About Cybersecurity to Meet Their Fiduciary Duties"

Each article delves into critical aspects of cybersecurity, addressing the evolving landscape and the essential roles of boards in ensuring effective cybersecurity governance.

Additionally, the publication includes exclusive interviews with executives from leading cybersecurity and AI companies. These interviews offer insights from industry experts, providing readers with a comprehensive view of current trends and strategies within the cybersecurity domain. Moreover, select Analyst Reports from TAG analysts are incorporated, offering valuable, data-driven insights.

TAG's next-generation approach leverages an AI-powered SaaS platform to provide on-demand insights and recommendations in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and climate science. This approach caters to both commercial solution providers and Fortune 500 enterprises, ensuring tailored, pertinent guidance in these ever-evolving fields.

Download Publication for FREE.

Contact Information

Lester Goodman

Director of Content, TAG

lgoodman@tag-cyber.com

914.588.1369

SOURCE: TAG

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/798153/tag-security-annuals-2023-q4-edition-unveils-insightful-articles-and-interviews-cyber-and-the-board