ACCESSWIRE
01.11.2023 | 14:14
Rejuvalift llc: Dr. Marta Pazos, Skincare Coach, Cosmetic Chemist, and Beauty Product Innovator attends a sold out Mazur Group event as a Thought Leader for the Fall 2023 Beauty Biz Roundtable

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / Dr. Marta Pazos, the founder of Rejuvalift Beauty was one of the few industry leaders that presented at the Beauty Biz Roundtable event that took place at Le Meridien in Santa Monica on October 20, 2023. As an invited Thought Leader Dr. Marta led a roundtable discussion under the subject: CLEVER formulation (Connected and Logical Experimentation with Vital Engineered Research): the Art and Science of Skincare.

During what was most certainly an insightful and not to be missed discussion Dr. Marta drawing on her extensive expertise and experience talked about the significance behind the choice of actives and their carriers, harmonization and optimizing the concord of formulation components, the importance of the steps in your daily skincare routine, how each product should be used and in what sequence to maximize synergy.

The sold-out event gathered representatives, including founders, marketers, social media experts, purchasing and sales delegates, scientists and technologists from many companies and firms in the cosmetics industry. Dr. Marta engaged the round table participants in several discussions around the importance of the right ingredients and their proper incorporation when formulating, misconceptions and misunderstandings in reading labels, and the power of a steps-based routine to achieve desired results for a skin that anyone will be proud to show.

The founder of Rejuvalift has helped thousands with skin ailments and has worked for the biggest cosmetic brands developing cutting-edge skincare solutions. www.drmartapazos.com

"My dual experience as a researcher and product developer gives me a unique perspective on skin's needs with a focus on global methods originating in the Far East" said Dr. Marta. "I've helped thousands with skin ailments, worked for some of the biggest cosmetic brands globally, and developed cutting-edge skincare solutions".

Recently, the Rejuvalift Brand became the first cosmetic brand to launch a coaching program to complement its product line, whereby Dr. Marta has created a one-of-a-kind video-based curriculum to coach product buyers on achieving their skincare goals spending only five minutes every day. Intro Dr. Marta https://youtu.be/sjc8pryL3KQ

More Info please Contact Melissa Maxim 813-382-7812

SOURCE: Rejuvalift llc


View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/798148/dr-marta-pazos-skincare-coach-cosmetic-chemist-and-beauty-product-innovator-attends-a-sold-out-mazur-group-event-as-a-thought-leader-for-the-fall-2023-beauty-biz-roundtable

