Zane Networks, LLC: Zane Networks Partners with DC Primary Care Association on Home and Community Based Services Digital Health Technical Assistance Program

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / Zane Networks, LLC, a leader in healthcare transformation services and solutions, has been selected by the DC Primary Care Association (DCPCA) to provide customized and tailored technical assistance for healthcare organizations participating in the Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) Digital Health Technical Assistance (TA) Program. Known as eHealthDC, the program is funded by the DC Department of Health Care Finance (DHCF) as part of the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

"DC Primary Care Association has, once again, chosen a proven partner in Zane Networks to support us in the delivery of customized technical assistance to a broad cohort of front-line Home and Community Based Service (HCBS) providers," said Donna Ramos-Johnson, Chief Technology and Operating Officer, DCPCA. "Up to now, HCBS providers have been largely left out of initiatives that pay incentivizes for adopting the digital technologies required to become full participants in the District's connected health ecosystem. Through this new program, we will be able to offer much needed funding, through earned incentives, as well as TA to help HCBS providers successfully implement certified technologies."

Within the program, Zane Networks, along with other health IT partners are collaborating to support the advancement of digital health capabilities for HCBS providers. This includes promoting the adoption and use of certified health IT systems and a health information exchange (HIE), as well as strengthening their digital health infrastructure by promoting interoperability and optimizing the use of telehealth. The Zane Networks team will report on milestone achievements, and keep participating providers on track with the program requirements.

"We are honored to support this program, which extends healthcare technology access to underserved providers in the District," said Alexandra Jellerette, MA, President of Zane Networks. "This initiative levels the playing field when it comes to improving the technical capabilities of healthcare providers in this region and has demonstrated the ability to improve both access to care and health outcomes."

Raakhee Sharma, eHealthDC Project Manager/ DCPCA Health IT Program Manager added: "Zane Networks has been instrumental in the success that the eHealthDC team has achieved in the first year of the HCBS Digital Health TA program by serving as a trusted advisor and advocate for many of our participating organizations from the very beginning of their certified EHR vendor selection and implementation journeys. We look forward to our continued partnership with the Zane Networks team throughout the duration of this program."

A new eHealthDC website was recently launched to provide information about the HCBS Digital Health Technical Assistance Program, as well as a variety of provider resources including FAQs, guidance, and tip sheets on interoperability, the DC HIE, and telehealth. To date, more than 90 organizations are participating in the program across various cohorts, including behavioral health providers, long-term care services and support providers, disability service providers, home health agencies, and housing support service providers. Zane Networks directly supports more than half of these organizations. Healthcare providers interested in participating can visit eHealthDC to evaluate eligibility criteria.

In addition to Zane Networks' efforts, the program is actively supported by other health IT partners, including District of Columbia Primary Care Association (DCPCA), Clinovations Government + Health, CRISP DC Health Information Exchange, and Enlightened, Inc.

Zane Networks is an award-winning provider of healthcare transformation services and solutions. Our team focuses on providing strategic, high-quality services in many areas including health quality improvement, telehealth/digital health solutions, public health outreach and health and human services software and application development. We leverage our deep clinical, technical, and management expertise to help transform health and hospital systems to support better and more equitable care for individuals. Founded in 2000, Zane Networks is certified as a Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB/EDWOSB) and HUBZone business by the SBA and is also certified as a Washington D.C. CBE and Maryland MBE company. For more information, visit www.zanenetworks.com.

