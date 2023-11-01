Safe Pro Group Inc.: Safe Pro AI to Present its SpotlightAi AI-Powered Next Generation Demining Solution at the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining Innovation Conference

Team to Share Data and Outcomes of In-the-Field Testing in Ukraine of the World's First Cloud-Based AI-Powered Drone Imagery Analysis Tool for Demining and its Ability to Modernize Surveying

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / Safe Pro Group Inc. ("Safe Pro" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of safety and security solutions for people and infrastructure, today announced that its Safe Pro AI team have been invited to present its patent-pending SpotlightAi, Machine Learning ("ML")-powered demining technology at the upcoming Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining ("GICHD") 2023 Innovation Conference during the Developments in Artificial Intelligence Applications session.

Powered by the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud, SpotlightAi harnesses state of the art machine learning models to process massive amounts of sub-centimeter-level aerial imagery collected by crowd-sourced, commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) drones. The cloud-based platform instantly processes drone imagery utilizing an extensive proprietary dataset of hundreds of thousands of labeled images of over 150 various types of landmines and unexploded ordnance ("UXO") ranging from "butterfly" anti-personnel mines to cluster munitions. SpotlightAi can instantly detect, label and GPS-tag surface mines and explosive remnants of war ("ERW") and provide detailed reports for valuable actionable intelligence. SpotlightAi can then plot the detection results on customizable sub-centimeter-level, high resolution maps to provide a "bird's-eye view" of the surveyed area, delivering enhanced situational awareness for planning clearing and land release efforts by local governments and humanitarian aid organizations.

The GICHD Innovation Conference 2023 is scheduled to take place from November 14th to the 16th in Geneva, Switzerland, and will showcase new technologies and provide a unique platform to discuss current demand-driven Explosive Ordnance Risk Reduction challenges relating to mine action and ammunition management activities. Attending the conference will be Carl Case, Safe Pro Group's Director of Humanitarian Demining, Jasper Baur, Safe Pro AI's Co-Founder and Lead Scientist, and Gabriel Steinberg, Safe Pro AI's Co-Founder and Lead Software and AI Engineer. The team will be participating in the Test & Evaluation of UAS based Remote Sensing Technologies and the Developments in Artificial Intelligence Applications sessions. At the conference, the team will highlight the real-world results of SpotlightAi testing in Ukraine and discuss how this groundbreaking Artificial Intelligence ("AI")-powered technology can be utilized to dramatically improve the survey process through an operational concept called NTS-X or the Next-Gen Non-Technical Survey. Conference attendees interested in scheduling one-on-one meetings with members of the Safe Pro team can contact us at info@safeprogroup.com for availability.

Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group, said, "The current methods for surveying ERW will be disrupted by robotics and AI and we are honored to be selected by the esteemed GICHD team to officially unveil and present real-life data results of SpotlightAi at the world-renowned GICHD Innovation Conference. The demining crisis in Ukraine and around the world demands novel, innovative approaches to demining, which is why we invested in, and built, SpotlightAi which will modernize today's massive technical survey challenges and we look forward to supporting the GICHD and all humanitarian organizations as they seek to eliminate ERW and their deadly impact on the lives of millions of civilians around the globe."

Safe Pro's AI-powered demining solution has completed capability testing in Ukraine in collaboration with local stakeholders to survey small and large areas of land to detect, identify and map UXO. Operational testing confirmed SpotlightAi's ability to dramatically increase the survey speed by a factor of ˜ 1,000+% and reduce costs by nearly 90% versus existing human-based, non-robotic methodologies, exponentially improving the potential of future remediation efforts. Based upon this performance, Safe Pro is currently working with industry partners and humanitarian aid organizations on the development of NTS-X, to setup, train, and deploy NTS teams to conduct enhanced survey mythologies employing drones and SpotlightAi which will allow them to rapidly identify areas with and without explosive ordnance contamination. The NTS-X methodology incorporates the SpotlightAi tool as part of field visits, employing drones to augment the traditional collection of direct and indirect evidence of explosive ordnance using binoculars in areas that would otherwise not be accessible to direct observation by ground-based NTS teams.

Carl Case commented, "With more than 25 years supporting our government in the field working and managing ERW projects across the globe, I have committed to supporting drones and AI to address the monumental crisis we have in Ukraine. Through my hands-on work and in-the-field testing of SpotlightAi in Ukraine, Safe Pro has clearly demonstrated its ability to dramatically improve the speed and effectiveness of the survey process. Combining AI, our novel image processing technology and robust UXO data set, incorporated into the NTS-X protocol, we are working to reduce the damage and suffering caused by landmines with more effective technology and tools."

The capabilities of SpotlightAi were highlighted on a nationally-broadcast PBS NewsHour TV segment filmed in Ukraine where it recently completed in-the-field testing in collaboration with local authorities.

To learn more about Safe Pro AI's capabilities please visit www.safeproai.com. For more information about Safe Pro Group, its subsidiaries, and technologies, please visit https://safeprogroup.com/ and connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group has strategically acquired and assembled best-of-breed Drone services, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and ballistic protection manufacturing companies enabling it to provide the industry's first turnkey solution for next generation demining. Safe Pro is led by a team of Executives and Subject Matter Experts (SME) drawn from the Government and Commercial sectors dedicated to assembling unique safety and security technologies and solutions. Through a layered approach to the development and integration of advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning, drone-based remote sensing technologies and services, and personal protective gear, Safe Pro Group can provide Governments, Enterprises and NGOs with innovative solutions designed to respond to evolving threats. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

About The Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining (GICHD)

The Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining (GICHD) is an internationally renowned and well trusted center of expertise and knowledge, operating in line with humanitarian principles. The GICHD works towards reducing risk to communities caused by explosive ordnance, with a focus on landmines, cluster munitions and ammunition stockpiles. We help national authorities, international and regional organizations, NGOs, and commercial operators to develop and professionalize mine action and ammunition management. The GICHD supports around 40 affected states and territories every year.

Media Relations for Safe Pro Group Inc.:

Michael Glickman

917-397-2272

mglickman@safeprogroup.com

SOURCE: Safe Pro Group Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/798246/safe-pro-ai-to-present-its-spotlightai-ai-powered-next-generation-demining-solution-at-the-geneva-international-centre-for-humanitarian-demining-innovation-conference