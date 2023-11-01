Metaverse Spectrum Business Conference Announces First-Ever Pitch Fest in the Metaverse on December 7th, 2023

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / The Metaverse Spectrum, an online marketplace for metaverse solutions and Web 3.0 technologies, is proud to announce that its inaugural Pitch Fest in the Metaverse will take place virtually on December 7, 2023, at the second annual Metaverse Business Conference and Expo .

This groundbreaking event will bring together esteemed investors from various sectors, including venture capital firms, investment banks, private investors, and angel investors, providing a unique opportunity for companies in the AI, VR, Web3, and augmented reality industries to pitch their businesses for funding.

Among the notable investors attending the Pitch Fest are SC Ventures, Focus Investment Banking, Spouting Rock Asset Management, London Real Ventures, and Newbridge Securities Corporation, among others. These influential investors will be actively seeking groundbreaking ideas and innovative startups to support and nurture.

To power the platform and deliver a seamless experience, the Metaverse Spectrum Business Conference has partnered with Gust, a leading platform that connects startups with angel investors. This collaboration will enable participating companies to gain access to a vast network of angel investors, greatly enhancing their fundraising prospects.

Furthermore, the Metaverse Spectrum Business Conference has joined forces with fintech.tv, a renowned financial technology media platform, to offer participating companies an unparalleled opportunity for additional exposure. Through this partnership, companies will have the chance to showcase their ideas and business models to a global audience, increasing their visibility and attracting potential investors.

The Pitch Fest in the Metaverse is proudly sponsored by NewsDirect, a leading provider of news distribution and media monitoring services. This collaboration exemplifies the growing interest and support from key industry players in the potential of the metaverse.

"We are thrilled to host the first-ever Pitch Fest in the Metaverse," said Sabrina George, Senior Vice President of the Metaverse Spectrum Business Conference. "This event not only highlights the immense potential of the metaverse but also provides a unique and immersive experience for attendees. Through partnerships with Gust and fintech.tv, we aim to connect visionary entrepreneurs with investors who understand the transformative power of AI, VR, Web3, and augmented reality."

The Metaverse Spectrum Business Conference is still accepting Pitch Fest applications and interested participants are encouraged to seize this exciting opportunity. Register by November 30 to join us on December 7 in the metaverse, where innovation and investment converge, shaping the future of technology.

For further information and registration details, please visit https://metaversebusinessconference.com/pitch-fest/ .

About the Metaverse Spectrum Business Conference and Expo

The Metaverse Spectrum Business Conference and Expo is a leading event that brings together visionaries, entrepreneurs, investors, and industry experts to explore the vast potential of the metaverse. Through engaging panel discussions, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities, the conference aims to foster collaboration, innovation, and investment within the metaverse ecosystem.

