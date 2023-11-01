Stim Labs: Stimlabs LLC Granted Issuance of Two New Patents Further Establishing the Company's Intellectual Property Position for Advancements in Regenerative Medicine

ROSWELL, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / Stimlabs LLC, ("StimLabs"), a leader in regenerative medicine, continues to achieve advancements in the development and patenting of innovative, industry-leading technologies and products.

The European Patent Office has granted StimLabs European Patent No. 3998089 relating to Compositions Derived from Placenta and Methods of Producing the Same. This comes on the heels of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issuance of US Patent No. 11,738,115 which relates to methods of dehydrating placental tissue to produce translucent, dehydrated placental tissue for clinical use, including wound and surgical applications.

Most placental-derived allografts are processed through the removal of one or more native tissue layers, including the intermediate layer.1 Removal of the intermediate layer results in the loss of membrane components important to addressing chronic and acute wounds, including proteins, growth factors, and other regulatory factors.

StimLabs' flagship intellectual property was the first of its kind as it allows for the preparation of opaque placental membrane allografts while retaining the intermediate layer, keeping all native layers fully intact. Chief Scientific Officer Sarah Griffiths expressed, "Extending the groundwork laid by our past inventions, our recently patented technology is a welcome solution to the long-standing challenge of producing translucent, dehydrated placental tissues with the intermediate layer-a technique previously thought unattainable."

"At StimLabs, we continuously push boundaries and challenge norms to ensure that our advanced solutions lead the way for further specialized care," said John Daniel, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer.

StimLabs is focused on developing a diverse spectrum of intellectual property and technologies that can capture the intrinsic capabilities of the human body to accelerate the healing cascade - these technologies are the future of regenerative medicine.

