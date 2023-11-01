Anzeige


WKN: A1JG38 | ISIN: CA67010B1022 | Ticker-Symbol: 1NO
Tradegate
30.10.23
19:23 Uhr
0,116 Euro
-0,002
-1,69 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVO RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVO RESOURCES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1140,12315:53
0,1130,12315:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.11.2023 | 14:12
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Novo Resources Corp.: Novo Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (Novo or the Company) (ASX: NVO) (TSX: NVO & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) reports that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on October 31, 2023 (Pacific) passed, including the election of all of the director nominees listed in the management information circular September 15, 2023. Voting as to each of the director nominees was as follows:

Name of NomineeVotes Cast
FOR		% Votes Cast
FOR		Votes
WITHHELD		% of Votes
WITHHELD
Michael Barrett76,449,55398.100%1,480,5621.900%
Ross Hamilton76,399,95398.036%1,530,1621.964%
Quinton Hennigh75,143,85496.425%2,786,2613.575%
Greg Jones76,504,95398.171%1,425,1621.829%
Michael Spreadborough76,602,40898.296%1,327,7071.704%


Refer to the report of voting results filed under Novo's profile at www.sedarplus.ca for further details.

ABOUT NOVO

Novo explores and develops its prospective land package covering approximately 9,000 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, along with the 22 square kilometre Belltopper project in the Bendigo Tectonic Zone of Victoria, Australia. In addition to the Company's primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders.

CONTACT

Investors:
Mike Spreadborough
+61 419 329 987
mike.spreadborough@novoresources.com		North American Queries:
Leo Karabelas
+1 416 543 3120
leo@novoresources.com		Media:
Cameron Gilenko
+61 466 984 953
cgilenko@citadelmagnus.com


On behalf of, and authorised by, the Board of Directors,

Novo Resources Corp.
"Michael Spreadborough"
Michael Spreadborough
Executive Co-Chairman and Acting CEO


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
