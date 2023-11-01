Rockefeller Asset Management, the asset management arm of Rockefeller Capital Management, today announced it has launched its fifth equity UCITS fund, the Rockefeller US Small Cap Equity ESG UCITS ("the Fund") with an initial seed investment of $US42 million. This expands the firm's available suite of ESG-focused investment solutions available to non-U.S. investors, which currently includes both U.S. and Global Large Cap ESG equity strategies as well as a Climate Solutions strategy, all available to the European market through the Rockefeller Capital Management UCITS ICAV platform.

The Fund's strategy combines the portfolio management team's approach of investing in quality small cap companies with durable business models and enduring growth with Rockefeller Asset Management's ESG Improvers philosophy, which seeks to identify companies that are improving their ESG footprint and utilizes shareholder engagement in an effort to generate uncorrelated alpha over the long term. The Fund promotes environmental and social characteristics pursuant to Article 8 of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation ("SFDR").

As a firm, Rockefeller Asset Management has a 34-year history managing small cap strategies and four decades of ESG leadership. The strategy is currently managed by Lead Portfolio Manager for U.S. Small and SMid Cap Strategies, Jason Kotik, CFA, and Associate Portfolio Manager, Tim Skiendzielewski, CFA. Kotik and Skiendzielewski have over 40 years of combined experience in small cap investing and prior to joining Rockefeller, worked together for over a decade managing several U.S. Small Cap strategies at abrdn.

"The launch of the Rockefeller US Small Cap Equity ESG UCITS will extend our ability to provide our expertise to an additional investor base outside of the United States," said Casey Clark, President and Chief Investment Officer of Rockefeller Asset Management.

"We are pleased to have launched this fund, which we believe will provide European investors with access to a quality-focused U.S. small cap solution," said Chip Montgomery, President of Rockefeller Asset Management International. "Leveraging our decade plus track record in this strategy, we believe this ESG integrated, Article 8 compliant, small cap vehicle, driven by our seasoned portfolio management team, will be a truly differentiated offering in the region and demonstrates Rockefeller Asset Management's ongoing commitment to European investors."

"We believe Rockefeller's ESG Improvers philosophy and engagement approach can have a particularly meaningful impact on small cap returns and is a great complement to our quality-based investment philosophy," added Kotik.

The Rockefeller US Small Cap Equity ESG UCITS is available to institutional and retail investors in certain European markets, featuring a founders' share class with favorable economics and terms for select early-stage investors, and is available for passporting into many European countries.

About Rockefeller Asset Management

Rockefeller Asset Management serves institutions, financial professionals, and other institutionally minded investors through equity, fixed income, and alternative solutions that seek outperformance driven by a disciplined investment process. As part of the Rockefeller ecosystem, Rockefeller Asset Management convenes global networks to generate insights and outcomes not commonly found in the investment community. With over 30 years of intellectual capital from pioneering global investing and ESG leadership, and decades of constructive shareholder engagement, Rockefeller Asset Management is committed to continually building partnerships and expanding its platform that seeks to put clients and their performance first. As of September 30, 2023, Rockefeller Asset Management had approximately $12 billion assets under supervision.*

Disclosures

THIS IS A MARKETING COMMUNICATION. Investors should refer to the Fund's prospectus, supplement and to the key investor document ("KID") and take into account all the characteristics and objectives of the Fund as described therein before making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investment in the Fund represents an acquisition of the shares in the Fund, an investor will not hold the Fund's underlying assets directly and cannot invest directly in an index. The investment return and principal value of an investment in the Fund will fluctuate so that shares, on any given day or when redeemed, may be worth more or less than the original cost. This material is for informational/advertisement purposes only and does not constitute any legal or investment advice.

All investing involves risk including the possible loss of principal. Past performance is no guarantee of future performance. Small capitalization stocks generally involve higher risks in some respects than do investments in stocks of larger companies and may be more volatile. Investments will rise and fall with market fluctuations and investor capital is at risk. Investors investing in strategies denominated in non-local currency should be aware of the risk of currency exchange fluctuations that may cause a loss of principal.

ESG investing refers to an investment approach that incorporates ESG criteria into the investment process. This approach is subjective by nature, and there is no guarantee that an ESG investment approach will be successful or that it will reflect the beliefs or ideals of any one particular investor. ESG market data is limited and much of the data is unstructured and reported in varying increments and timetables. While we endeavor to obtain and analyze relevant ESG market data, there is no guarantee that we will be successful in these efforts. ESG investing can also limit the investment opportunities available to a portfolio, such as the exclusion of certain securities or issuers for nonfinancial reasons and, therefore, the portfolio may perform differently than or underperform other similar portfolios that do not apply an ESG criteria to their investment approach.

Alpha is the excess return on an investment relative to the return of the benchmark.

These materials do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy interests in any Rockefeller Capital Management investment vehicle or product.

Rockefeller Asset Management (FRN: 972015) is an Appointed Representative of Kroll Securities Ltd. (FRN: 466588) which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority

*Assets Under Supervision (AUS) as of September 30, 2023. AUS is inclusive of firm assets under management of $11.4 billion and firm assets under advisement of $0.6b.

Rockefeller Capital Management is the marketing name for Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. and its affiliates. Investment advisory, asset management and fiduciary activities are performed by the following affiliates of Rockefeller Capital Management: Rockefeller Co. LLC, Rockefeller Trust Company, N.A. and The Rockefeller Trust Company (Delaware), as the case may be. Rockefeller Asset Management is a division of Rockefeller Co. LLC and the "Firm" for purposes of the Global Investment Performance Standards ("GIPS®"). Rockefeller Asset Management has been independently verified for the period January 1, 2006 through December 31, 2022. Effective January 1, 2018, the Firm was redefined to include the management of fixed income strategies for periods dating back to January 1, 2012. A complete list and description of the firm's composites and/or a presentation that adheres to the GIPS standards is available upon request. RCMID-1428079438-4200

