Expanded partnership will provide international gig workers with instant access to their earnings, financial wellness tools and a comprehensive suite of digital banking services

i2c Inc., a leading provider of banking and payments solutions, today announced that it is expanding its partnership with Payfare (TSX: PAY, OTCQX: PYFRF), a global financial technology company powering digital banking and instant payout solutions for the gig economy. The partnership extension will support Payfare's growth into new markets, including Canada and the United Kingdom.

Payfare has been leveraging i2c's payment platform to facilitate instant, zero-cost access to earnings for gig workers through its leading neobanking products including Dasher Direct and Lyft Direct. This full-service digital banking partnership, enables on-demand economy platforms to payout gig worker earnings to their Powered by Payfare cards after every task. It also benefits from cash-back rewards on everyday purchases, and free mobile banking.

"We are expanding our partnership with Payfare to continue providing gig workers with the financial tools and services they need to have more control and access to their earnings instantly," said Amir Wain, founder CEO of i2c Inc. "Our building block technology was designed to help companies reimagine traditional payment ecosystems, and Payfare is a prime example of this spirit in action. We look forward to working together to expand financial access and create new standards of speed, security, and reliability in the financial services industry."

"i2c's global footprint and comprehensive processing platform is supporting Payfare's market expansion with new client programs," said Marco Margiotta, CEO and Founding Partner at Payfare. "Their agile and scalable platform will enable us to continue expanding our reach to provide gig workers worldwide with the financial access and empowerment they deserve."

About Payfare (TSX:PAY, OTCQX: PYFRF)

Payfare is a global financial technology company powering digital banking and instant payment solutions for today's gig workforce. Payfare partners with leading platforms and marketplaces, such as Uber, Lyft and DoorDash, to provide financial health for their workforce.

For further information please visit www.payfare.com.

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly configurable banking and payment solutions. Using proprietary "building block" technology, our clients can easily, quickly and cost-effectively create, launch and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for banking, credit, debit, and prepaid programs. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security, and reliability from a global, unified banking and payments platform. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, its next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/ territories and across all time zones.

For more information, visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231101701698/en/

Contacts:

Chuck Meyers

Director of Public Relations and Analyst Relations

media@i2cinc.com



Cihan Tuncay, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development

1 (888) 850-2713

investor@payfare.com