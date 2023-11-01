Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.11.2023
Ist das der Jackpot?! Discovery Lithium entdeckt riesigen Pegmatit
01.11.2023
MicroVision, Inc.: MicroVision to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Results on November 8, 2023

REDMOND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in MEMS-based solid-state automotive lidar technology and ADAS solutions, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2023 results on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 after the market close.

The Company will subsequently hold a conference call and webcast, consisting of prepared remarks by management, a slide presentation, and a question-and-answer session at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 to discuss the financial results and provide a business update. Analysts and investors may pose questions for management during the live webcast on November 8, 2023, and may submit questions HERE in advance of the conference call.

The live webcast and slide presentation can be accessed on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

About MicroVision

With over 350 employees and global presence in Redmond, Detroit, Hamburg, and Nuremberg, MicroVision is a pioneering company in MEMS-based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. MicroVision's integrated approach uses its proprietary technology to provide automotive lidar sensors and solutions for ADAS and for non-automotive applications including industrial, smart infrastructure and robotics. MicroVision has been leveraging its experience building augmented reality micro-display engines, interactive display modules, and consumer lidar modules.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/.

MicroVision, MAVIN, MOSAIK, and MOVIA are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen
Darrow Associates Investor Relations
MVIS@darrowir.com

Media Contact
Robyn Komachi
Marketing@MicroVision.com

SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/797770/microvision-to-announce-third-quarter-2023-results-on-november-8-2023

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
