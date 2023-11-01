

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The pound fell against its most major counterparts in the European session on Wednesday.



The pound edged down to 1.2123 against the greenback and 183.31 against the yen, from its early highs of 1.2161 and 184.28, respectively.



The pound weakened to 1.1010 against the franc, down from an early nearly 3-week high of 1.1062.



The next likely support for the currency is seen around 1.18 against the greenback, 180.00 against the yen and 1.08 against the franc.



