Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2023) - SATO Technologies Corp. (TSXV: SATO) (OTCQB: CCPUF) (the "Company", or "SATO"), a digital asset mining organization, announces October 2023 Bitcoin Production and Efficiency, all powered by renewable energy.
October Mining Update (unaudited)
In October, the mining network hashrate increased by 8.60% month over month.
|Key Metrics
|October 2023
|September 2023
|August 2023
|Total Hashrate capacity installed
|0.54 EH/s
|0.54 EH/s
|0.54 EH/s
|Average operating Hashrate
|0.533 EH/s
|0.524 EH/s
|0.526 EH/s
|Total BTC Mined on site
|36
|36
|39
|Mining revenue (US$)
|$1,073,306
|$954,016
|$1,078,161
|Avg. monthly Network Hashrate
|442 EH/s
|407 EH/s
|386 EH/s
|BTC Sold
|33
|36
|47*
|BTC HODL
|38
|35*
|35*
|Cash Position (US$)1
|$1,314,895
|$1,737,979
|$1,707,703
Furthermore, SATO is providing historical financial data for analysts and investors to compare us with our peers. This will highlight our strong performance relative to the largest publicly traded mining companies.
|BTC produced per Eh/s
|Month
|Jan
|Feb
|March
|April
|May
|June
|July
|Aug
|Sept
|Oct
|Ratio
|108.7
|90.3
|90.7
|80.2
|91.2
|75.3
|74.7
|74.1
|68.7
|67.5
|Electrical price per BTC (USD)
|Month
|Jan
|Feb
|March
|April
|May
|June
|July
|Aug
|Sept
|kWh cost
|$6,484
|$6,997
|$8,105
|$9,542
|$8,662
|$9,488
|$10,202
|$10,100
|$10,577
|All-in electric cost
|$9,971
|$11,089
|$12,207
|$14,550
|$13,211
|$14,455
|$15,780
|$15,311
|$16,632
October L2's services Update
On October 26th, Hordes Wallet - a non-custodial Bitcoin Taproot wallet developed by SATO for storing ordinals - added another art collection to its repertoire. This collection, consisting of 500 pieces from the artist Takeru Amano, represents the first step towards generating more fees for SATO.
The pieces can be viewed here: https://magiceden.io/ordinals/marketplace/vnus. SATO inscribed this collection on Uncommon sats and sats from the satoshi blocks.
More information about L2 services developed at https://www.bysato.com/L2.
On behalf of the board,
Romain Nouzareth,
SATO CEO and Chairman
About SATO
SATO, founded in 2017, is a publicly listed company positioned for ongoing success in deploying and infrastructures via proprietary data centers designed to provide efficient compute power tailored for the digital ecosystem for Bitcoin Mining, High Performance Computing ("HPC"), Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), and L2's. Listed on TSX.V:SATO & OTCQB:CCPU.F since 2021, the Company prides itself on outstanding performance, financial stability, and a top-tier team. Around 65% of securities (on a fully diluted basis) owned by Officers, Directors, Insiders and Shareholders above 7% with long term vision. To learn more about SATO's distinct vision, ambitious goals and meet the team, visit www.bysato.com.
For additional information, please contact:
Romain Nouzareth
invest@bysato.com
Phone: +1 (450) 756-3636
