Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 01

MANCHESTERANDLONDONINVESTMENTTRUSTPLC

(the "Company")

ResultsofAnnualGeneralMeeting

1 November 2023

The Company announces that, at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held today, Resolutions 1 to 15 contained in the Notice of AGM were duly passed on a poll.

M&M Investment Company, the controlling shareholder of the Company undertook not to vote on the resolutions dealing with the re-election and election of the independent Directors and Mr Brett Miller. The proxy votes below therefore reflect the votes submitted by independent shareholders as indicated.

The proxy votes received in relation to the resolutions passed were as follows:

Resolution For (No. of shares) For (%) Against (No. of shares) Against (%) Votes Withheld (No. of shares) Total Votes % of ISC Voted 1.To receive and accept the Annual Report 27,102,988 99.99 2,532 0.01 474,324 27,579,844 69 2.To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report (including the Directors' Remuneration Policy) 25,875,799 95.47 1,227,943 4.53 476,102 27,579,844 69 3.To declare a final ordinary dividend of 7.0p per Ordinary Share 27,102,988 99.99 2,532 0.01 474,324 27,579,844 69 4. To re-elect Daniel Wright as a Director (independent shareholders) 3,524,143 89.96 393,208 10.04 23,183,838 27,101,189 67 5.To re-elect Brett Miller as a Director 3,840,458 98.01 78,019 1.99 23,182,712 27,101,189 67 6. To re-elect Daren Morris as a Director (independent shareholders) 3,840,458 98.04 76,893 1.96 23,183,838 27,101,189 67 7. To re-elect James Waterlow as a Director (independent shareholders) 3,837,858 97.97 79,493 2.03 23,183,838 27,101,189 67 8.To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor of the Company 27,098,554 99.96 10,707 0.04 470,583 27,579,844 69 9.To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's Remuneration 27,100,828 99.99 2,912 0.01 476,104 27,579,844 69 10.To authorise the Directors to offer holders the right to elect to receive newly issued Ordinary Shares 27,097,203 99.95 12,812 0.05 469,829 27,579,844 69 11.To authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares 27,097,723 99.95 12,292 0.05 469,829 27,579,844 69 12.To disapply statutory pre-emption rights in relation to the issue of Ordinary Shares 27,070,878 99.87 34,642 0.13 474,324 27,579,844 69 13. To authorise the Directors to sell, transfer and allot Ordinary Shares from Treasury at a discount to the net asset value 27,063,189 99.84 42,331 0.16 474,324 27,579,844 69 14.To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary Shares 26,818,342 98.92 291,673 1.08 469,829 27,579,844 69 15. To authorise the Company to hold general meetings on 14 clear days' notice 27,077,728 99.88 32,287 0.12 469,829 27,579,844 69

NOTES: 1. All resolutions were passed. 2. Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the AGM have been included in the "For" total for the appropriate resolution. 3. Votes "For" and "Against" any resolution are expressed as a percentage of votes validly cast for that resolution. 4. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution. 5. The number of shares in issue on 30 October 2023 was 40,193,018 ordinary shares, carrying one vote each. At that time, the Company held 335,220 shares in treasury. 6. The full text of the resolutions passed at the AGM can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting which is available on the Company's website at www.mlcapman.com . 7. In accordance with listing rule 9.6.2R, a copy of resolutions 11 to 15 passed at the AGM will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10