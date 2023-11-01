Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 01
MANCHESTERANDLONDONINVESTMENTTRUSTPLC
(the "Company")
ResultsofAnnualGeneralMeeting
1 November 2023
The Company announces that, at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held today, Resolutions 1 to 15 contained in the Notice of AGM were duly passed on a poll.
M&M Investment Company, the controlling shareholder of the Company undertook not to vote on the resolutions dealing with the re-election and election of the independent Directors and Mr Brett Miller. The proxy votes below therefore reflect the votes submitted by independent shareholders as indicated.
The proxy votes received in relation to the resolutions passed were as follows:
Resolution
For (No. of shares)
For
(%)
Against (No. of shares)
Against (%)
Votes Withheld (No. of shares)
Total Votes
% of ISC Voted
1.To receive and accept the Annual Report
27,102,988
99.99
2,532
0.01
474,324
27,579,844
69
2.To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report (including the Directors' Remuneration Policy)
25,875,799
95.47
1,227,943
4.53
476,102
27,579,844
69
3.To declare a final ordinary dividend of 7.0p per Ordinary Share
27,102,988
99.99
2,532
0.01
474,324
27,579,844
69
4. To re-elect Daniel Wright as a Director (independent shareholders)
3,524,143
89.96
393,208
10.04
23,183,838
27,101,189
67
5.To re-elect Brett Miller as a Director
3,840,458
98.01
78,019
1.99
23,182,712
27,101,189
67
6. To re-elect Daren Morris as a Director (independent shareholders)
3,840,458
98.04
76,893
1.96
23,183,838
27,101,189
67
7. To re-elect James Waterlow as a Director (independent shareholders)
3,837,858
97.97
79,493
2.03
23,183,838
27,101,189
67
8.To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor of the Company
27,098,554
99.96
10,707
0.04
470,583
27,579,844
69
9.To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's Remuneration
27,100,828
99.99
2,912
0.01
476,104
27,579,844
69
10.To authorise the Directors to offer holders the right to elect to receive newly issued Ordinary Shares
27,097,203
99.95
12,812
0.05
469,829
27,579,844
69
11.To authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares
27,097,723
99.95
12,292
0.05
469,829
27,579,844
69
12.To disapply statutory pre-emption rights in relation to the issue of Ordinary Shares
27,070,878
99.87
34,642
0.13
474,324
27,579,844
69
13. To authorise the Directors to sell, transfer and allot Ordinary Shares from Treasury at a discount to the net asset value
27,063,189
99.84
42,331
0.16
474,324
27,579,844
69
14.To authorise the Company to
make market purchases of Ordinary Shares
26,818,342
98.92
291,673
1.08
469,829
27,579,844
69
15. To authorise the Company to hold general meetings on 14 clear days' notice
27,077,728
99.88
32,287
0.12
469,829
27,579,844
69
NOTES:
1.
All resolutions were passed.
2.
Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the AGM have been included in the "For" total for the appropriate resolution.
3.
Votes "For" and "Against" any resolution are expressed as a percentage of votes validly cast for that resolution.
4.
A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution.
5.
The number of shares in issue on 30 October 2023 was 40,193,018 ordinary shares, carrying one vote each. At that time, the Company held 335,220 shares in treasury.
6.
The full text of the resolutions passed at the AGM can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting which is available on the Company's website at www.mlcapman.com.
7.
In accordance with listing rule 9.6.2R, a copy of resolutions 11 to 15 passed at the AGM will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10