01.11.2023
Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 01

MANCHESTERANDLONDONINVESTMENTTRUSTPLC

(the "Company")

ResultsofAnnualGeneralMeeting

1 November 2023

The Company announces that, at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held today, Resolutions 1 to 15 contained in the Notice of AGM were duly passed on a poll.

M&M Investment Company, the controlling shareholder of the Company undertook not to vote on the resolutions dealing with the re-election and election of the independent Directors and Mr Brett Miller. The proxy votes below therefore reflect the votes submitted by independent shareholders as indicated.

The proxy votes received in relation to the resolutions passed were as follows:

Resolution

For (No. of shares)

For

(%)

Against (No. of shares)

Against (%)

Votes Withheld (No. of shares)

Total Votes

% of ISC Voted

1.To receive and accept the Annual Report

27,102,988

99.99

2,532

0.01

474,324

27,579,844

69

2.To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report (including the Directors' Remuneration Policy)

25,875,799

95.47

1,227,943

4.53

476,102

27,579,844

69

3.To declare a final ordinary dividend of 7.0p per Ordinary Share

27,102,988

99.99

2,532

0.01

474,324

27,579,844

69

4. To re-elect Daniel Wright as a Director (independent shareholders)

3,524,143

89.96

393,208

10.04

23,183,838

27,101,189

67

5.To re-elect Brett Miller as a Director

3,840,458

98.01

78,019

1.99

23,182,712

27,101,189

67

6. To re-elect Daren Morris as a Director (independent shareholders)

3,840,458

98.04

76,893

1.96

23,183,838

27,101,189

67

7. To re-elect James Waterlow as a Director (independent shareholders)

3,837,858

97.97

79,493

2.03

23,183,838

27,101,189

67

8.To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor of the Company

27,098,554

99.96

10,707

0.04

470,583

27,579,844

69

9.To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's Remuneration

27,100,828

99.99

2,912

0.01

476,104

27,579,844

69

10.To authorise the Directors to offer holders the right to elect to receive newly issued Ordinary Shares

27,097,203

99.95

12,812

0.05

469,829

27,579,844

69

11.To authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares

27,097,723

99.95

12,292

0.05

469,829

27,579,844

69

12.To disapply statutory pre-emption rights in relation to the issue of Ordinary Shares

27,070,878

99.87

34,642

0.13

474,324

27,579,844

69

13. To authorise the Directors to sell, transfer and allot Ordinary Shares from Treasury at a discount to the net asset value

27,063,189

99.84

42,331

0.16

474,324

27,579,844

69

14.To authorise the Company to

make market purchases of Ordinary Shares

26,818,342

98.92

291,673

1.08

469,829

27,579,844

69

15. To authorise the Company to hold general meetings on 14 clear days' notice

27,077,728

99.88

32,287

0.12

469,829

27,579,844

69

NOTES:

1.

All resolutions were passed.

2.

Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the AGM have been included in the "For" total for the appropriate resolution.

3.

Votes "For" and "Against" any resolution are expressed as a percentage of votes validly cast for that resolution.

4.

A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution.

5.

The number of shares in issue on 30 October 2023 was 40,193,018 ordinary shares, carrying one vote each. At that time, the Company held 335,220 shares in treasury.

6.

The full text of the resolutions passed at the AGM can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting which is available on the Company's website at www.mlcapman.com.

7.

In accordance with listing rule 9.6.2R, a copy of resolutions 11 to 15 passed at the AGM will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10


