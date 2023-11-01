

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor America reported October sales of 60,805 units, a 0.3% increase compared with a year ago. Hyundai set total sales records in October for Elantra HEV, IONIQ 5, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson PHEV and Tucson HEV.



Hyundai sold 54,145 retail units in October, a 7% year-over-year decline from prior year. SUVs represented 81% of the retail sales mix.



Randy Parker, CEO of Hyundai Motor America, said: 'Hyundai is rolling into November with momentum and our proven Winter Sales Event promotion and strong marketing support starts now. We're confident we are going to finish 2023 with all-time record performance.'



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken