SharePoint, Teams and Google Drive Files Now Federated in MangoApps Search

ISSAQUAH, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / MangoApps, the leading unified modern intranet and employee app, today announced enhancements to its Search capabilities by federating Microsoft SharePoint, Teams, and Google Drive directly into the MangoApps Search experience.

Providing a unified platform that simplifies everyday tasks in an effortless experience is core to MangoApps. Seamlessly integrating SharePoint, Teams, and Google Drive into Search enables users to directly search for files stored in these systems from within the unified MangoApps interface.

"Enterprise customers have consistently highlighted the criticality of efficient Search in the digital employee experience. They understand that for their employees, the ability to intuitively search for and find pertinent information is a necessity," commented Patrick Allman, Executive VP of Enterprise for MangoApps. "Federating SharePoint, Teams, and Drive into MangoApps Search ensures our customers get the most complete enterprise search experience possible."

MangoApps caters to the diverse needs of modern enterprises. Extensive filters, weighted content, and a user-friendly design revolutionize information access across domains. The fresh integrations further MangoApps' vision of offering a search experience parallel to the consumer experience to enhance experience and productivity.

Key Benefits of MangoApps Search:

Shareable Information: Facilitates knowledge sharing through easily accessible saved searches.

Facilitates knowledge sharing through easily accessible saved searches. Time Savings: Navigate to precise information with adaptable filters.

Increased Efficiency: The centralized search bar eliminates the clutter of multiple tools.

The centralized search bar eliminates the clutter of multiple tools. Retain Institutional Knowledge: Empower new employees with historical data that's easily searchable.

Boosted Productivity: AI assistance ensures MangoApps Search offers employees a frictionless workflow.

Industry Recognition

MangoApps was recently recognized for the third year in a row as a representative Employee Communication Applications vendor by Gartner in its Market Guide for Employee Communication Applications.

For the latest product enhancements, please visit www.mangoapps.com.

About MangoApps

At MangoApps, our goal is a world where all employees, whether office-based or frontline, are engaged, efficient, and fulfilled. Our unified platform is the all-in-one solution that redefines the work experience that provides consistency and rich engagement for employees no matter where they are. With a 15-year history, MangoApps is trusted by companies all over the world and in various industries. Rethink the employee experience at www.mangoapps.com.

