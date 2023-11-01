Anzeige
01.11.2023
Bitget Celebrates the 100th Republic Day of Turkey with ?1 million TL Scholarships and Activities

Bitget Celebrates the 100th Republic Day of Turkey with ?1 million TL Scholarships and Activities 
01-Nov-2023 / 14:20 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Victoria, Seychelles | November 01, 2023 01:44 AM Eastern Daylight Time 
Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency derivatives and copy trading platform, has announced an array of exciting activities 
 with its Turkey-based users in celebration of the 100th Republic Day of Turkey, including a ?1 million TL scholarship, 
Bitget blue scooters, and enticing airdrops. In support of the youth of Turkey, Bitget will distribute the funds for 
its younger userbase to claim up to ?1 million (TL) Fund. Bitget will start an initial fund of 500 thousand TL at the 
start of the event, and eventually aims to top up the scholarship fund to 1 million TL by adding new funds for each new 
valid user signup during the period. 
The scholarship fund worth ?1,000,000 (USD35,000 approx.), as part of the company's Blockchain4Youth CSR program, is for 
underprivileged students in Turkey. After each new user signs up and completes their KYC on the Turkish website, Bitget 
will contribute ?150 towards the scholarship fund, on top of the initial ?500,000. Users do not require any payment or 
individual contribution, any new signups would result in higher scholarship fund allocation from the platform. To 
participate, please visit - here. 
"The Republic of Turkey has been at the forefront of crypto adoption. The rising interest in the region comes from 
younger generations and we're enabling easy access to learn the complexities. Bitget's scholarship fund is an example 
of the commitment paved to grow Turkey's crypto landscape," said Gracy Chen, Managing Director at Bitget. 
Bitget is extending the Republic Day rewards offer to new users with remarkable incentives, including limited-edition 
NFT airdrops and a 1 Bitcoin (BTC) prize pool to share. The first 300 individuals to register an account on Bitget 
Turkey and successfully complete the mandatory KYC process will be awarded ?140 (5 USDT), adding a boost to their 
initial trading journey at Bitget. 
Bitget encourages all users to engage actively in trading activities. By depositing and trading a minimum equivalent of 
60 USDT in TL, the platform is poised to deliver an additional 15 USDT reward to the first 100 users who fulfill this 
criterion. As an extra incentive, participants who finish special quests stand a chance to win from a pool of 1 BTC 
(?973,640 approx.). 
According to recent research conducted by Bitget, Millennials account for 46% of crypto enthusiasts and are more 
familiar with the internet and digital technologies than their more mature counterparts. The platform believes the Gen 
Z and younger crypto users, who grow up with the increasing adoption of crypto, will play a vital role in promoting 
crypto adoption, and therefore, aims to encourage and inspire the backbone of the future world, to join and follow the 
wave of crypto early. 
The Bitget Builders Program is part of the broader Blockchain4Youth initiative, which Bitget launched in May 2023. This 
initiative has committed USD10 million in funds over the next 5 years to empower young individuals to embrace blockchain 
through a series of educational activities tailored for youth, including campus lectures, U30 hackathons, blockchain 
online courses, certifications, and scholarships. 
About Bitget 
Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and web3 company. Serving over 20 million 
users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its 
pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class 
multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet 
functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through 
collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports 
events organizer PGL. 
For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet 
 
Contact Details 
Bitget 
Simran Alphonso 
media@bitget.com 
 
Company Website 
https://www.bitget.com/ 
 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
November 01, 2023 09:20 ET (13:20 GMT)

