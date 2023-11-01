The introduction of Aktana Copilot delivers greater value to field users through best-in-class intelligence delivery on mobile phones and real-time CRM and content syncing

Aktana, Inc., the leader in intelligent customer engagement for the global life sciences industry, today announced the acquisition of Tact.ai's field engagement and conversational AI technology. The addition extends Aktana's leadership in field intelligence by delivering several new capabilities frequently requested by commercial and medical leaders overseeing omnichannel programs:

Real-time delivery of suggestions and insights on the mobile phone

Pervasive and on-demand recommendations throughout the user experience, including a conversational AI assistant

Richer engagement data to improve AI recommendations

"Today's sales rep or MSL is being asked to do more in less time and with fewer resources than ever before, and they need immediate access to the best intelligence on their most preferred device, the mobile phone," said John Vitalie, CEO, Aktana. "Adding aspects of Tact.ai's mobile technology and easy-to-use interface to the Aktana portfolio will accelerate our customers' efforts to create the next-generation field force, one that's powered by intelligence and adept at using any channel to support their HCPs."

"Tact.ai set out to build human-friendly technology that connects life science companies and their customers, to help patients who can't wait," said Chuck Ganapathi, CEO, Tact.ai. "Critical to that mission is a system of intelligence that fuels every interaction. As the pioneer of this category and with Tact.ai's technology, Aktana is now even better positioned to lead this journey toward the future of customer engagement."

Introducing Aktana Copilot

Powered by Tact.ai technology, Aktana today announced Aktana Copilot, an AI assistant on the mobile phone for life sciences field users. Specifically designed for the needs of field sales representatives and medical science liaisons, Aktana Copilot puts market and HCP intelligence in the hands of those users at the moment they need it.

Field teams will receive programmable and intelligence-driven nudges in real-time on mobile devices to simplify call planning with curated insights to drive more personalized and coordinated activity. In addition, recommendations will be presented through conversational AI throughout the user experience saving valuable time that can be repurposed for HCP relationship-building.

Through Aktana Copilot, customers can capture richer and more tailored engagement data which enables Aktana AI to produce more contextual and effective recommendations for users to have better conversations. The dynamic feedback loop improves time-to-value because as the speed in which recommendations improve accelerates, so too does campaign performance.

"Today's announcements deepen our commitment to transforming customer engagement programs for life sciences organizations of all sizes," said Derek Choy, founder and Chief Product Officer, Aktana. "The Strategy Suite that we unveiled at the Aktana Innovation Exchange last month will be enhanced with Aktana Copilot, providing a real-time connection between commercial leaders and the field. This can be used to get feedback from the field on tactics impacting their HCPs, and to nudge the field on tactics proven to have the highest impact."

Aktana Copilot is available globally today and will be enhanced for specific use cases across commercial pharma, medical affairs and medical devices throughout 2024. Aktana will also offer Microsoft Teams users a version of Tact Presenter which is the only Microsoft Teams certified remote detailer for Veeva content.

About Aktana

Aktana is the leader in intelligent customer engagement for the global life sciences industry. By ensuring that every customer experience is tailored to individual preferences and needs, Aktana helps life science companies strengthen their relationships with healthcare providers to inspire better patient care. Today, commercial and medical teams from more than 350 brands use Aktana's AI-enabled Contextual Intelligence Engine to coordinate and optimize personalized omnichannel engagement at scale. More than half of the world's top 20 pharmaceutical companies are Aktana customers. Headquartered in San Francisco, Aktana has offices in every major biopharma region around the world. For more, visit www.aktana.com.

