OMD Worldwide: OMD NAMED BEST PERFORMING GLOBAL MEDIA NETWORK

Omnicom Media Group Agency Takes Top Slot in RECMA Diagnostics Report for Sixth Consecutive Edition, Widens Its Lead in the Marketplace

"OMD has no direct competitor today."

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest edition of the highly regarded Network Diagnostics report from RECMA (Research Company Evaluating the Media Agency Industry), Omnicom Media Group agency OMD Worldwide has been named the best performing global media network overall, marking the sixth consecutive edition over the past three years in which OMD had topped the Diagnostics report.

As revealed in the report, OMD has widened its lead over its nearest competitor to an historic level, resulting in a score differential between OMD and the second ranked agency that exceeds the spread between the second and eighth ranked agencies - a performance that led RECMA to declare that "OMD has no director competitor today" among global media agency networks, describing the network as "one strong leader ahead of an eight- agency pack."

The diagnostics report is based on the evaluation of 676 agencies in 45 markets. Utilizing 19 KPIs to evaluate vitality and structure, the report offers a marketing index that goes beyond quantitative metrics such as activity volume or financial results. Participating agencies are ranked both numerically and by the following categories: Dominant, High Profile, Very Good Profile, Good Profile and Average Profile.

A breakdown of the global ranking shows OMD ranks as the best performing agency in North America, EMEA, Central East Europe and the Nordics; and is Dominant in 10 markets, including Australia, Germany, Greece, Italy, New Zealand, Peru, Sweden, Turkey, the UK, and the USA. The report also reveals OMD is the agency of choice for the region's biggest advertisers across North America, EMEA and APAC, and is ranked #1 for new business balance over one year; digital, data and content resources; and is the most homogenous network in terms of its rankings across regions.

Commenting on OMD's record-breaking showing, OMD Worldwide CEO George Manas says, "These results demonstrate OMD's ability to combine platform, people, and process to create what's next for our clients. Every day, in every OMD office, we are delivering modern media solutions -enabled by our parent company's Agency as a Platform approach that connects media, content and commerce; activated by our industry leading talent around the globe and operationalized through the OMD Design planning process - to unlock growth for our clients."

The effect of Omnicom Media Group's Agency as a Platform approach - powered by the Omni marketing orchestration system that supports all Omnicom agencies - can also be seen in the rankings of OMD's sister OMG agencies PHD, which the report ranks among the top five best performing agencies in APAC and surging in LATAM; and Hearts & Science, which is surging in EMEA and was in the top four for increase in total points over three years and evaluated with the highest increase compared to the previous edition.

The RECMA Network Diagnostics Report marks the latest in a streak of wins and accolades for OMD in 2023, including being named global media AOR for Under Armour and Van's, and media AOR for Beiersdorf in North America and Europe; topping the June 2023 RECMA Competitiveness in Pitches Report; and earning its sixth consecutive #1 rankings from both the RECMA 2022 Billings Report and the COMvergence 2022 Billings Report, both published in July.

About OMD Worldwide

OMD Worldwide, an Omnicom Media Group agency, is the world's largest media network with more than 12,000 people working in over 100 countries, OMD has been ranked the best performing global media network overall according to RECMA, and the world's most effective media agency network in the Effie Effectiveness Index.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2262410/OMD_Report_October_2023.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/omd-named-best-performing-global-media-network-301973264.html