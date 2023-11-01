Newswire Discusses the Connection Between Press Release Distribution and Lead Generation

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / Leads fuel a company's success and, as an industry leader in press release distribution, Newswire continues to help companies attract attention, increase brand awareness, boost website traffic, generate leads and more with press releases.

"There's no denying paid advertising, referrals and outreach are viable lead generation opportunities, but many miss out on an integral piece, which is press release distribution," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct. "When executed correctly, press releases help companies share their expertise and position themselves as thought leaders in their respective industries."

When organizations use press release distribution to their advantage, they increase their chances of securing earned media mentions that build trust, solidify a good reputation and create positive publicity.

These elements work together to help companies generate leads.

About Newswire

Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with the Press Release Optimizer, which consists of press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and online media rooms that power the Media Advantage: greater brand awareness through earned media, increased online visibility through content strategy and planning as well as greater SEO recognition.

Through its disruptive Press Release Optimizer, relentless commitment to customer satisfaction, and passion for customer performance, Newswire is automating media and marketing communications for large and small businesses seeking to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time for the right purpose.

