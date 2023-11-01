Renowned Nursing Home Abuse Attorney Ryan Dwyer Joins Senior Justice Law Firm; Opens the Firm's Tampa Office

Ryan Dwyer and the Tampa Office Extend Senior Justice Law Firm's Growing Florida Practice

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / Senior Justice Law Firm proudly announces the addition of nursing home negligence attorney Ryan Dwyer to its team. With an exceptional track record in elder abuse litigation, Ryan Dwyer brings a wealth of experience and expertise that will undoubtedly strengthen the firm's commitment to representing elderly victims and their families.

Senior Justice Law Firm, a nationally recognized nursing home abuse law firm, is excited to welcome Ryan Dwyer as the managing attorney of the firm's Tampa office. As the firm continues to expand and make a difference in the lives of seniors across the nation, Attorney Dwyer's addition furthers that mission.

Mr. Dwyer comes to Senior Justice Law Firm with a prestigious legal career marked by years of experience prosecuting nursing home negligence claims at Wilkes & McHugh. Mr. Dwyer has successfully handled hundreds of nursing home and assisted living negligence cases across Florida. He has recovered millions of dollars for his clients via jury verdicts, arbitration awards, and out-of-court settlements. His extensive experience in elder abuse and nursing home negligence law will undoubtedly enhance the firm's ability to provide effective legal representation to deserving clients.

"We are thrilled to have Ryan Dwyer join our team. Ryan's advocacy for victims and his outstanding legal acumen make him an ideal fit for our firm. We are confident that his addition will further strengthen our ability to protect vulnerable victims from abuse, neglect, and negligence." Michael Brevda, Managing Partner at Senior Justice Law Firm

Ryan Dwyer's commitment to justice aligns perfectly with Senior Justice Law Firm's dedication to protecting the rights and dignity of long-term care facility residents. With his arrival, the firm aims to continue its growth and expand its reach in the Tampa area to ensure that victims of nursing home abuse receive the zealous representation they deserve.

For more information about Senior Justice Law Firm and to get in touch with Attorney Ryan Dwyer, please visit www.SeniorJustice.com or contact the Tampa nursing home abuse attorneys at Senior Justice Law Firm at the newly opened office:

Senior Justice Law Firm

412 E Madison Street, Suite 908 Tampa, FL 33602

813-616-5999

About Senior Justice Law Firm:

Senior Justice Law Firm is a nationally recognized law firm dedicated to protecting the rights of seniors and their families after preventable facility injuries occur, like bed sores, patient falls, or wrongful death.

With a team of experienced attorneys who specialize in nursing home negligence litigation, the firm is committed to advocating for vulnerable victims to ensure justice and accountability after a healthcare facility fails to keep its patients safe.

