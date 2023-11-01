The Ultimate Istanbul Travel Guide: One Nation Travel Has New Tours to Turkey, a Must-Visit Destination That Has Something for Everyone

Unforgettable Customized Journeys Await Travelers Through Expertly Curated Tours in Turkey Exploring Its Rich History, Diverse Cultures and Stunning Landscapes

ISTANBUL, TURKEY / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / One Nation Travel, a leading professional travel agency specializing in travel to Turkey, announces new tour packages for travelers who want to experience Istanbul, a mesmerizing fusion of Eastern and Western cultures, where ancient history and modern life come together seamlessly.

Hagia Sophia, Istanbul

Hagia Sophia, located in Istanbul, is a masterpiece of Byzantine architecture that has stood the test of time. Built in 537 AD, it originally served as a cathedral, later converted into a mosque, and is now a museum.

Why is Istanbul a must-visit destination? The city straddles two continents, Europe and Asia, offering a unique blend of cultures, traditions, and experiences. Istanbul is a city where the past and the present coexist in a beautiful harmony. From its historic landmarks to its bustling bazaars, Istanbul offers something for every traveler.

Istanbul Highlights:

Hagia Sophia: a Byzantine architectural marvel

Blue Mosque: known for its exquisite Iznik tiles

Grand Bazaar: a marketplace with over 3,000 diverse shops

Bosphorus: a scenic strait that divides Europe and Asia

Turkish Cuisine: Taste Meze and baklava, and sip on authentic Turkish Tea.

Transport: Efficient Metro service and scenic Bosphorus ferry rides make getting around a breeze.

Travel Tips:

The preferred currency is Lira; Euros are also accepted

English is not prevalent; a translation app is beneficial

Explore More: From Istanbul, join our Cappadocia Tours to marvel at unique rock formations and hot air balloon vistas.

Extend Your Adventure: With One Nation Travel, our Turkey Tours explore iconic spots beyond Istanbul. Venture further with our Egypt and Jordan Tours, featuring the pyramids, the Nile, Petra, and the Dead Sea.

Exclusive Deal: Secure the best travel deals by booking online at www.onenationtravel.com.

Embark on an unforgettable journey with One Nation Travel, your experts in Turkey, Cappadocia, Egypt, and Jordan tours.

About One Nation Travel

One Nation Travel is a leading travel company based in Istanbul, Turkey, dedicated to providing once-in-a-lifetime experiences through its array of specialized tour packages. With a focus on cultural richness and geographical diversity, our curated journeys span across Turkey, Cappadocia, Egypt, and Jordan. Our expert team offers personalized itineraries, combining historical landmarks, natural wonders, and local experiences to create unforgettable vacations. We take pride in our attention to detail, high level of customer service, and commitment to sustainability. Discover the world's hidden treasures with One Nation Travel.

