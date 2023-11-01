AnnuityAdvantage: Annuity Rates Now Top 6%

Savers can now safely earn more than 6% on their money with a fixed-rate annuity, AnnuityAdvantage's rate survey shows

MEDFORD, OR / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / Annuity rates have nudged past 6.00% for the first time in over a decade, according to AnnuityAdvantage's newly released survey of fixed annuity rates.

One insurer now offers an annuity that pays 6.15% for either a five- or seven-year term. Another standout is a three-year annuity guaranteeing 5.90% annually.

"Now's a great time to lock in a high rate on an annuity," says Ken Nuss, CEO of AnnuityAdvantage, an online annuity marketplace.

Fixed-rate annuities offer high rates plus tax deferral

Issued by life insurers, fixed-rate annuities (also called multi-year guarantee annuities) act much like a tax-deferred version of bank certificates of deposit (CDs) because they pay a guaranteed set rate for a certain term. Tax deferral helps nonqualified money grow faster because taxes can be delayed indefinitely.

Fixed-rate annuities also can be a great choice for qualified retirement accounts. Both standard IRAs and Roth IRAs can be set up as an annuity, Nuss says.

Annuities aren't guaranteed by Federal Deposit Insurance (FDIC), but state annuity guaranty associations are legally required to protect annuity buyers, up to certain limits. Strictly regulated by the states, life insurers, have an excellent track record of financial stability. Nuss recommends choosing a company with Best's rating of B++ or higher.

Interest withdrawn from a nonqualified fixed annuity before age 59½ is normally subject to a 10% tax penalty in addition to regular federal and state income tax.

