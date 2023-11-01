Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Ist das der Jackpot?! Discovery Lithium entdeckt riesigen Pegmatit
WKN: 866953 | ISIN: US4370761029 | Ticker-Symbol: HDI
Tradegate
01.11.23
15:54 Uhr
270,40 Euro
+1,40
+0,52 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HOME DEPOT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOME DEPOT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
270,20270,4016:08
270,20270,4016:08
ACCESSWIRE
01.11.2023 | 15:38
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Operation Surprise 2023: The Home Depot Foundation Is Bringing It Home for Veterans

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / The Home Depot

Originally published on Built From Scratch

Giving back to veterans is personal to The Home Depot, as more than 35,000 of the company's associates are veterans or military spouses. The Home Depot Foundation's annual Operation Surprise initiative aims to provide life-changing moments of surprise through service to our nation's veterans.

From Nov. 1 through Nov. 20, Team Depot will complete hundreds of service projects in honor of Veterans Day.?This includes repairing and improving veteran homes across the nation to make them more accessible, more affordable and more livable for the long run.?

"Supporting our veterans is deeply personal to The Home Depot Foundation. Operation Surprise is not just an initiative; it's a heartfelt mission. We're working to ensure our nation's heroes have homes that truly meet their individual needs."

- Shannon Gerber, executive director of The Home Depot Foundation

Since 2011, The Home Depot Foundation has invested $475 million in veteran causes and helped renovate and enhance more than 55,000 veteran homes and facilities. The goal is to ensure more of our nation's heroes have a safe, comfortable place to call home that fits their individual needs.?Follow OperationSurprise on social to see how we're bringing it home for veterans and learn more at HomeDepotFoundation.org.

Keep up with all the latest Home Depot news! Subscribe to our bi-weekly news update and get the top Built from Scratch stories delivered straight to your inbox.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Home Depot on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The Home Depot
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/home-depot
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Home Depot

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/798418/operation-surprise-2023-the-home-depot-foundation-is-bringing-it-home-for-veterans

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.