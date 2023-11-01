Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2023) - Great Republic Mining Corp. (CSE: GRM) (the "Company" or "Great Republic") board of directors has authorized the grant of an aggregate 1,500,000 incentive stock options to directors and officers of the Company at an exercise price of $0.12 per common share.

The options are exercisable for a five- year period from the date of grant and will vest as follows: one third on the date of grant; one-third on the six-month anniversary from the date of the grant and one-third on the one-year anniversary from the date of grant. The options are granted pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, which was approved by the shareholders at the Company's last general meeting of shareholders held on November 15, 2022.

The options bear a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with CSE policy.

About Great Republic Mining Corp.

Great Republic is engaged in the business of acquiring and exploring mineral resource properties. Great Republic has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Porcher Property, which is composed of nine contiguous mineral titles covering an area of 3560.4 hectares in the northwest part of British Columbia, Canada, approximately 40 kilometres southwest of the city of Prince Rupert on Porcher Island.

Jerry Huang

Chief Financial Officer and Director

Jerry Huang

Chief Financial Officer and Director

Tel: 778-887-6489

Email: info@greatrepublic.ca

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding Great Republic's exploration plans. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits Great Republic will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

