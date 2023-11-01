Anzeige
C3 Entertainment: The Three Stooges Launches Kickstarter Campaign

BURBANK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / C3 Entertainment is launching a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to support their exciting new streaming service The Three Stooges+ TV Channel. This will be the first and only TV channel devoted exclusively to all the films and performances of the legendary comedy trio - The Three Stooges. The fans of this project will be given exclusive access to collectibles, memorabilia, keepsakes, and Three Stooges experiences that can't be found anywhere else.

The Three Stooges

The Three Stooges



With 15+ different rewards available, Kickstarter backers will get a chance to choose fun experiences such as the Virtual set tour with host Andy P., Master acting class on How to be a Curly, or even to participate as an associate producer of The Three Stooges in the FAST LANE series. Plus there is a wide range of merchandise items up for grabs. Funds raised will also help bring the 190 classic Columbia shorts, plus all the legendary films, shorts, documentaries, and more, to one place on The Three Stooges+ TV Channel in HD.

C3 Entertainment owns and represents The Three Stooges brand worldwide and is presently celebrating 100 years of Three Stooges' wacky slapstick comedy that has entertained millions of fans all over the world. "We are thrilled The Three Stooges+ TV Channel has created a unique new home for the Stooges that will preserve their great legacy for generations to come," says Earl Benjamin, President & CEO of C3 Entertainment.

The crowdfunding campaign, which will end on December 15, will raise funds to expand the channel to more streaming platforms, increase viewership around the world, and increase programming with more great new Three Stooges content. The Three Stooges+ Channel currently airs on Amazon's Freevee, Vizio Watchfree, Sling TV, YouTube, Local Now, and The Grio.

Visit The Three Stooges Kickstarter campaign for more details and see the press kit for lifestyle assets.

Contact Information

Ani Khachoian
Executive Vice President
akhachoian@c3entertainmet.com
818-956-1337

SOURCE: C3 Entertainment

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/798421/the-three-stooges-launches-kickstarter-campaign

