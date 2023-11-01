FiRa is furthering the scope and interoperability of the ultra-wideband ecosystem with new technical specifications and use cases

FiRa Consortium has announced the availability of a major advancement of its technical specifications FiRa MAC, PHY, and UCI Technical Specifications, Version 2.0 to prescribe hardware, RF communications, ultra-wideband (UWB) ranging protocols, and behavior of ranging devices. These updated specifications represent a step forward in achieving an interoperable UWB ecosystem across chipsets, devices, and services infrastructures.

The FiRa 2.0 Technical Specifications guide developers on the enablement of UWB technology in products used for a variety of use cases. Specifically, these specifications focus on three new use cases:

Untracked Indoor Navigation - Allows users of UWB-enabled smartphones or tablets to find their way in malls, airports, museums, or any other indoor location with centimeter-level accuracy in real-time while maintaining location privacy.

Find Someone/Something - Helps users of UWB-enabled devices to easily find acquaintances in crowded areas, or to quickly be located by ride-share drivers. Also, finding missing keys or luggage is now part of the new possibilities formally addressed by the FiRa 2.0 Technical Specifications.

Point and Trigger Lets users seamlessly control UWB-enabled connected home devices like televisions, lights, or thermostats by simply pointing at them with their personal UWB-enabled devices, such as smartphones or smartwatches

Using the FiRa 2.0 Technical Specifications and the updated Test Specifications related to MAC and PHY technical requirements, FiRa members can work toward product interoperability. FiRa members can submit their products for FiRa certification based on the defined processes for validating candidate devices that meet FiRa Consortium Test Specifications. Compliant implementations are eligible to obtain FiRa Certified status and display the FiRa Certifiedlogo.

"The FiRa 2.0 Technical Specifications are built on the foundation we first established in 2020," stated Clint Chaplin, FiRa Consortium board chair. "The updated specifications help FiRa members to develop UWB-enabled products in support of new use cases that illustrate the technology's immeasurable potential."

FiRa 2.0 Technical Specifications, along with the related Test Specifications, are available to FiRa Consortium members. To learn more about membership in the FiRa Consortium, visit https://www.firaconsortium.org/membership.

To learn more about product certification, visit https://firaconsortium.org/certifications.

