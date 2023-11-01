VISTECH Recognized as a Leader Among Azure Solutions Providers

VISTECH's CPQ Solutions and Custom Software are recognized as industry best.

HARTFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / Visual Technologies, Inc. (VISTECH), a leading technology company specializing in IT solutions and software development, was named one of the Top 10 Most Promising Azure Solutions Providers 2023 by CIO Review for their Custom Software and CPQ Solutions.

VISTECH was honored with this recognition for its commitment to providing customized solutions that empower businesses to streamline operations and enhance productivity. In the ever-evolving tech landscape of today, organizations are embracing Azure, Microsoft's robust cloud platform, to unlock unmatched scalability, agility, and security.

Concerning the recent success of the company, VISTECH CEO Rick Huebner shared his thoughts, "We are honored to be acknowledged as one of the Top 10 Most Promising Azure Solutions Providers in 2023. This recognition is a testament to our team's relentless pursuit of innovation and our steadfast commitment to empowering our clients to thrive in an increasingly digital world."

VISTECH's SolSuite CPQ Solutions optimizes sales processes with eCommerce efficiency. SolSuite empowers sales teams to create precise quotes, incorporating catalog items and complex product configurations with customizable pricing. This streamlined process integrates RFQ and proposal generation, with quick order creation and seamless fulfillment through back-office systems. SolSuite offers flexible implementation for maximum benefits without disrupting existing sales, enhancing overall efficiency and cost savings.

About VISTECH

VISTECH, located in Hartford, Connecticut, is a technology firm offering integrated IT solutions, software development services, and eCommerce solutions. Our expertise covers a wide range of tech-related needs for businesses. For more information about how VISTECH can benefit your organization, please visit our website at www.VISTECH.com.

Contact Information

Neil Goodwin

VP Sales

goodwinnb@vistech.com

860.251.8003

