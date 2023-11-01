

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Commerce will establish the United States Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute inside National Institute of Standards and Technology.



The US AISI will operationalize NIST's AI Risk Management Framework by creating guidelines, tools, benchmarks, and best practices for evaluating and mitigating dangerous capabilities and conducting evaluations including red-teaming to identify and mitigate AI risk.



This is one among a series of new U.S. initiatives that Vice President Kamala Harris announced to advance the safe and responsible use of Artificial Intelligence, or AI.



Harris made this annOUncement ahead of her visit to the United Kingdom to deliver a major policy speech on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and attend the Global Summit on AI Safety.



The Institute will develop technical guidance that will be used by regulators considering rulemaking and enforcement on issues such as authenticating content created by humans, watermarking AI-generated content, identifying and mitigating against harmful algorithmic discrimination, ensuring transparency, and enabling adoption of privacy-preserving AI.



It would serve as a driver of the future workforce for safe and trusted AI. It will also enable information-sharing and research collaboration with peer institutions internationally, including the UK's planned AI Safety Institute (UK AISI), and partner with outside experts from civil society, academia, and industry, the White House said.



The Office of Management and Budget is releasing for public comment its first-ever draft policy guidance on the use of AI by the U.S. government.



Harris is also announcing a bold new initiative with philanthropic organizations related to AI.



Ten leading foundations are announcing they have collectively committed more than $200 million in funding toward initiatives to advance the priorities laid out by the Vice President.



They are forming a funders network to coordinate new philanthropic giving to advance work organized around five pillars: ensuring AI protects democracy and rights, driving AI innovation in the public interest, empowering workers to thrive amid AI-driven changes, improving transparency and accountability of AI, and supporting international rules and norms on AI.



The foundations launching this effort are the David and Lucile Packard Foundation; Democracy Fund; the Ford Foundation; Heising-Simons Foundation; the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation; Kapor Foundation; Mozilla Foundation; Omidyar Network; Open Society Foundations; and the Wallace Global Fund.



The Biden-Harris Administration will launch an effort to counter fraudsters who are using AI generated voice models to target and steal from the most vulnerable in U.S. communities. The White House will host a virtual hackathon, inviting companies to submit teams of technology experts focused on building AI technologies, to come together and build AI models that can detect and block unwanted robocalls and robotexts, particularly those using novel AI-generated voice models which particularly harm the elderly.



