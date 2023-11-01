

SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - Salzgitter AG (SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK) reported that its preliminary pre-tax profit for the nine months of the financial year 2023 dropped to 254 million euros from 1.15 billion euros in the prior year. EBITDA was 576 million euros, down from 1.40 billion euros last year.



External sales for the period were 8.4 billion euros compared to 9.8 billion euros in the prior year.



Looking ahead for the financial year 2023, the company projects sales to be around 11 billion euros compared to the prior estimation of 11.5 billion euros to 12.0 billion euros.



The company confirmed its annual EBITDA guidance in a range of 650 million euros - 700 million euros; a pre-tax profit of 200 million euros - 250 million euros.



