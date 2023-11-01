Tidal Wave Auto Spa Celebrates Grand Opening in Dothan, AL, With Free Washes

Top Five Conveyor Car Wash Company Adds 15th Alabama Location to Footprint

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, celebrated the opening of their newest location in Dothan, AL, at 3188 S Oates St.









To celebrate the Grand Opening and introduce Tidal Wave to the community, the new Dothan location is offering eight days of free car washes from November 1-November 8. This limited-time promotion provides an opportunity for car owners living in-and-around Dothan to experience Tidal Wave's premium wash option, Graph-X4, at no cost. Additionally, any new customer that joins a Clean Club unlimited wash membership plan during Grand Opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for only $9.97.

"Opening our brand-new location in Dothan is a great way to start November," said founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "This is our 15th location in Alabama, and we're excited to expand our state-wide footprint into the southeast region of the state. The opportunity to bring our car wash experience to more folks is what it's all about, and our team is looking forward to providing Dothan with an exceptional car wash experience for years to come."

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. In the years since, the company has earned its reputation as an industry leader, known for their cutting-edge car care technology, pristine locations, and dedication to delivering an exceptional car wash experience to every customer. The company offers single wash options and unlimited wash memberships to fit any budget, and customers planning to wash more than once a month can save money by joining any of Tidal Wave's Clean Club unlimited wash membership options.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa has 15 Alabama locations, with plans for continued expansion throughout the state. In the coming months, the company will add new locations in Decatur, Cullman, Montgomery, Madison, and more.

For more information about Tidal Wave Auto Spa, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of their 201 locations operating in 23 states across the South, Midwest, and Northern United States. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave is one of the top five conveyor car wash companies in the country and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies since 2020. The company was recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing and has raised over $3 million dollars for organizations in their communities.

Contact Information

Heather Coleman

Marketing Manager

media@tidalwaveautospa.com

Andrea Traylor

Senior Director of Digital Marketing

andrea.traylor@tidalwaveautospa.com

2058212220

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/798461/tidal-wave-auto-spa-celebrates-grand-opening-in-dothan-al-with-free-washes