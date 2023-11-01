--Green Street Expands Pan-European Product Suite With Granular Proprietary Data and Analytics and Additional Market-Leading Insights for UK Retail--

Green Street, the preeminent provider of commercial real estate intelligence and analytics in the U.S. and Europe, has acquired Local Data Company (LDC) a London-based provider of best-in-class proprietary data and insights on Great Britain's retail and leisure market. LDC is Green Street's third acquisition since 2020, demonstrating the firm's commitment to growth to deliver more value to clients and strengthen its position in the market.

"This acquisition enables us to provide more granular intelligence on one of the core sectors we cover to deliver deeper insights into the current and future state of the UK retail market," said Jeffry Stuek Jr., Green Street's Chief Executive Officer. "LDC's focus on proprietary data, collection techniques, and rigorous quality control aligns well with Green Street's unique differentiators and product mix. LDC has a talented team of professionals and we're looking forward to combining forces to create an even more powerful organization."

Over the last 10 years, LDC has been compiling market-leading insight on every brick-and-mortar retail and leisure business across Great Britain's high streets, retail parks and shopping centres. LDC is the only company to physically monitor every consumer-facing GB business, combining a team of field researchers who audit the occupancy status at frequent intervals with an in-office research team. This in-depth data collection methodology underpins LDC's online insights platform covering 700,000 businesses, which helps industry participants track openings/closings, demographic and market shifts, brand competitor footprints, portfolio health and more to enhance strategic planning and decision-making.

Barnaby Oswald, who co-founded LDC in 2003, will continue playing a key leadership role for the LDC business within Green Street. "We are thrilled to be joining Green Street, the market leader for actionable commercial real estate intelligence and analytics," said Oswald. "As our clients navigate significant periods of change in the retail space, our shared goal of providing the most accurate and real-time insights, analytics and data will deliver a one-of-a-kind value proposition for investors, retailer operators and other industry stakeholders. We look forward to joining the Green Street team and adding to the long-respected unbiased approach of driving returns for our clients."

Green Street, alongside LDC, remains committed to helping clients generate alpha through unparalleled insights that explain, forecast, and influence commercial real estate. To learn more about Green Street's comprehensive solutions and latest actionable insights, including new European Market Forecast Scenarios and an ever-expanding Pan-European Sales Comps database, contact us.

Green Street is the preeminent provider of actionable commercial real estate research, news, data, analytics, and advisory services in the U.S. and Europe. For more than 35 years, Green Street has delivered unparalleled intelligence and trusted data on the public and private real estate markets, helping investors, banks, lenders, and other industry participants optimize investment and strategic decisions. The firm delivers exclusive market information, conclusion-driven insights, and predictive analytics through a SaaS platform. To learn more, please visit www.greenstreet.com.

The Local Data Company is the UK's most accurate retail location insight company. We track openings and closures activity for every retail and leisure business across the country. Our data, analytics and insights power strategy and decision-making for businesses working across retail, leisure, out-of-home media, investment, property and financial services. For more information, please see www.localdatacompany.com.

