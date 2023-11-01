Hydrogen Future Industries Plc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 01

1 November 2023

Hydrogen Future Industries plc

("HFI" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

Hydrogen Future Industries plc (AQSE: HFI), a developer of a proprietary wind-based green hydrogen production system featuring an advanced aerodynamic wind turbine and a high-performance electrolyser, announces as at close of business on 1 November 2023, the Company had 49,500,000 ordinary shares of 1p each in issue. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

This figure 49,500,000 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

About Hydrogen Future Industries

Hydrogen Future Industries was established to invest in projects and companies focused on the Hydrogen Economy. We are developing a proprietary wind-based hydrogen production system, featuring an advanced aerodynamic wind turbine and a high-performance electrolyser. Through this technology, we aim to significantly reduce the cost of hydrogen production from renewable sources and provide on-demand energy storage in the form of hydrogen at a fraction of the cost of lithium-ion battery storage. Click here for more information about Hydrogen Future Industries.

