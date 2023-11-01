Celligence / Angel Ai: Celligence Proudly Sponsors Exceptional Athletes for the 2023 World Para Surfing Championships

Celligence, a leading tech company at the forefront of innovation, is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of two remarkable athletes set to compete in the World Para Surfing Championship in Huntington Beach, California, from November 4th to 11th.

"This year, we proudly support Alelí Medina and Sean Reyngoudt as they demonstrate their incredible talents and determination on the world stage," Pavan Agarwal, the Celligence CEO told us. "Alelí Medina, aged 14, is a shining star in the para surfing community. With a victory in the partial vision category last year, Alelí has already proven her mettle. Her dedication to the sport and unwavering spirit have fueled her intense training throughout the year, making her a force to be reckoned with in this year's championship. Sean Reyngoudt, competing in the below-knee amputation category, brings a unique and inspiring story to the championship. Sean's resilience and commitment to surfing have been his driving forces as he's trained tirelessly for this prestigious event. His journey to this stage is a testament to the indomitable human spirit."

Celligence has decided that a great way to showcase that nothing is beyond reach is to support Alelí and Sean, who epitomize this ethos. "They are living proof that no disability can hinder one's pursuit of excellence, and we are proud to stand beside them in their pursuit of victory. Celligence is honored to support these extraordinary athletes as they challenge the boundaries and break stereotypes," Pavan told us.

As a tech company, Celligence is deeply invested in pushing the boundaries of what is possible, Celligence sees the synergy between innovation and athletic achievement. "We are excited to witness Alelí and Sean's incredible performances as they continue to inspire people around the world, and we invite everyone to join us in cheering for Alelí Medina and Sean Reyngoudt during the World Para Surfing Championship. Their remarkable stories and talents remind us that with determination, passion, and unwavering support, anything can be achieved, and "Nothing is Beyond Reach."

About Celligence

Celligence International, LLC is one of the fastest-growing fin-tech and AI companies. Celligence has engineered a novel AI that is evolving and self-generating neural cells which come together to solve complex problems. The Celligence AI is deterministic, not merely generative, and it delivers 100% accurate and trustworthy responses, as is required for financial transactions.

At Celligence, a team of brilliant engineers is expanding the boundaries of the financial services industry through innovations in mobile applications, customer acquisition, retention algorithms, and AI-based process automation continuously filing new patents supporting our technology.

