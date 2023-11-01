The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 01
The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 31 October 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 31 October 2023 82.75p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 80.85p per ordinary share
01 November 2023
