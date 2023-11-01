Waveland Founder to Spearhead Programming as VP at Arts Help

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2023) - Arts Help, the world's foremost digital art publisher, dedicated to advancing the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals through cutting-edge technology and innovation, announced a merger with Waveland Canada. This dynamic music organization has been a driving force in championing Canadian musical artistry and promoting arts and culture. This strategic merger will significantly enhance Arts Help's global presence and extend its mission to empower artists and enrich communities worldwide.

Del Charles, the founder of Waveland Canada, will lead the programming team as the Global Vice President of Programming at Arts Help. Charles's extensive experience and innovative vision will be instrumental in ensuring the sustained growth and impact of the organization's programs and initiatives.





Del Charles, newly appointed Global Vice President of Programming at Arts Help

Mo Ghoneim, President of Arts Help, said: "We are truly honoured to welcome Del Charles to our team. This merger marks a transformative moment in our journey, as we join forces with Waveland to amplify our global reach, enrich community engagement, and create boundless opportunities for artists worldwide.'"

Waveland Founder Del Charles said, "We're thrilled to unite with Arts Help. This exciting merger brings us closer to combining our strengths and enhancing our community-based arts programming with newfound resources."

The merger propels Arts Help to establish more profound grassroots community connections, expanding its capacity to provide numerous opportunities for artists and creatives, all while advancing its mission to harness the transformative power of creativity and culture.

For more information, please contact Adiam Gafoo, Chief Operating Officer at Hello@artshelp.com or visit www.artshelp.com.

About Arts Help

Founded on the principle of art making the world a better place, Arts Help is the largest digital art publisher, with a community of 20 million members. The United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals serve as the framework that guides the mission of the organization. As a nonprofit organization, Arts Help partners with large institutions to develop impactful projects and programming. We believe art is a vehicle for social change.

https://www.artshelp.com/

About Waveland Canada

Waveland Canada is a nonprofit music organization that was established in 2012 to champion and uplift the diverse landscape of Canadian musical artistry. The organization's mission is to elevate Canada as the thriving incubator for creativity and innovation in the realm of music while actively contributing to the creation of dynamic, positive, and inclusive communities across our nation.

Waveland.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/185956