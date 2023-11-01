Anzeige
01.11.2023 | 18:54
Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 01

01 November 2023

FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 5.6.

During the month of October 2023, Fidelity Asian Values PLC repurchased 110,057 ordinary shares into Treasury. No ordinary shares were repurchased for cancellation.

No ordinary shares were issued.

As at 31 October 2023, Fidelity Asian Values PLC's issued share capital consisted of 75,580,889 ordinary shares. This figure also includes 3,861,610 ordinary shares held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights; therefore, the total number of voting rights in Fidelity Asian Values PLC is 71,719,279.

The above figure (71,719,279) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Fidelity Asian Values PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Nira Mistry

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

07778 354 517


