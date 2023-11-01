Aspo Oyj: Correction: Aspo's Board of Directors decided on the payment of the second dividend installment

Aspo Plc

Stock exchange release

November 1, 2023 at 8:15 p.m.

Correction: Aspo's Board of Directors decided on the payment of the second dividend installment

Aspo Plc corrects the stock exchange release published on November 1, 2023, at 11:30 a.m regarding the payment of the second dividend installment. The corrected release specifies the decision mechanism and, in the Finnish release an incorrect year in connection with the dividend payment date has been corrected. Below is the corrected release in its entirety.





Aspo's Board of Directors decided on the second dividend distribution



The Board of Directors of Aspo Plc has decided on the distribution of a second dividend of EUR 0.23 per share, based on the authorization of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on April 4, 2023. The dividend will be paid to shareholders who are registered in the shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date November 3, 2023. The dividend payment date will be November 10, 2023. Following the dividend payment, Aspo will have distributed a total dividend of EUR 0.46 per share in 2023.



Aspo PlcRolf JanssonCEOFor further information, please contact:Arto Meitsalo, CFO of Aspo Plc, +358 40 5511 422, arto.meitsalo@.com

