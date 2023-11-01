Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.11.2023
Ist das der Jackpot?! Discovery Lithium entdeckt riesigen Pegmatit
WKN: 929400 | ISIN: FI0009008072
Frankfurt
01.11.23
08:01 Uhr
5,840 Euro
+0,080
+1,39 %
01.11.2023 | 19:22
Aspo Oyj: Correction: Aspo's Board of Directors decided on the payment of the second dividend installment

Aspo Plc
Stock exchange release
November 1, 2023 at 8:15 p.m.

Correction: Aspo's Board of Directors decided on the payment of the second dividend installment

Aspo Plc corrects the stock exchange release published on November 1, 2023, at 11:30 a.m regarding the payment of the second dividend installment. The corrected release specifies the decision mechanism and, in the Finnish release an incorrect year in connection with the dividend payment date has been corrected. Below is the corrected release in its entirety.


Aspo's Board of Directors decided on the second dividend distribution

The Board of Directors of Aspo Plc has decided on the distribution of a second dividend of EUR 0.23 per share, based on the authorization of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on April 4, 2023. The dividend will be paid to shareholders who are registered in the shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date November 3, 2023. The dividend payment date will be November 10, 2023. Following the dividend payment, Aspo will have distributed a total dividend of EUR 0.46 per share in 2023.



Aspo Plc

Rolf Jansson
CEO

For further information, please contact:
Arto Meitsalo, CFO of Aspo Plc, +358 40 5511 422, arto.meitsalo@.com


DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.aspo.com


Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 800 professionals.


Attachment

  • Correction 2023_11_01_Osingon toinen erä_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/94bb3c43-377b-47d4-90a8-cbee2527cd4d)

