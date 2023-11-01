Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Hiring of a New Managing Director

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com) a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce the addition of PAR Financial1 led by Richard Parnigoni, Managing Director/Senior Wealth Adviser

For more than 40 years, Richard has been helping individuals, families and small business owners to define and build comprehensive financial, estate and wealth management strategies. He began his career working at firms such as Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Bear, Stearns & Co, Smith Barney, Harris Upham & Co and Lehman Brothers before ultimately moving to the independent channel. Richard's expertise includes retirement income planning, wealth management and asset preservation strategies. He provides comprehensive, objective financial guidance to help clients pursue their financial goals.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented: "Richard comes to Aegis with four decades of industry experience and has dedicated his career to providing his clients with the highest quality advice and service. We are pleased to welcome Richard to the team."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented: "We are pleased Richard has joined Aegis based on our best-in-class products and services to suit the diverse needs of his clients. At Aegis we pride ourselves on providing advisers the independence and open architect to offer clients what is in their best interest while still delivering robust daily administrative support."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for over 35 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Clearing & Custody whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC.

