

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PTC Inc. (PTC) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $45.6 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $106.84 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, PTC Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $144.20 million or $1.20 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $547 million from $508 million last year.



PTC Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $45.6 Mln. vs. $106.84 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.38 vs. $0.90 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.14 -Revenue (Q4): $547 Mln vs. $508 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.95 - $1.25 Next quarter revenue guidance: $540 - $570



