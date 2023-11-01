

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AFLAC Inc (AFL) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $1.57 billion, or $2.64 per share. This compares with $1.78 billion, or $2.82 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, AFLAC Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.10 billion or $1.84 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $4.95 billion from $4.70 billion last year.



AFLAC Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.57 Bln. vs. $1.78 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.64 vs. $2.82 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $4.95 Bln vs. $4.70 Bln last year.



