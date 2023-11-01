

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Electronic Arts Inc (EA) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $399 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $299 million, or $1.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $1.91 billion from $1.90 billion last year.



Electronic Arts Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $399 Mln. vs. $299 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.47 vs. $1.07 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.91 Bln vs. $1.90 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.75 to $1.01. Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.825 - $2.025 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.10 - $4.66 Full year revenue guidance: $7.300 - $7.700 Bln



