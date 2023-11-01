

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clorox Co. (CLX) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $22 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $85 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Clorox Co. reported adjusted earnings of $0.49 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 20.1% to $1.39 billion from $1.74 billion last year.



Clorox Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.30 and $4.80



