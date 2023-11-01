

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN):



Earnings: $40.38 million in Q3 vs. -$6.65 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.21 in Q3 vs. -$0.04 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $89.5 million or $0.46 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.22 per share Revenue: $581.33 million in Q3 vs. $505.34 million in the same period last year.



